Looking to partner with a winner? With over 25 years experience helping new business owners find success, MBV is the perfect choice for motivated individuals looking for a low risk – high reward business.

My Business Venture – Franchise Information

Are you ready to take control of your financial future?

My Business Venture has developed a full e-commerce enabled custom website package featuring state of the art technology. This program was designed to work within almost anyone’s budget, and can be run from the privacy of your own home. You can keep your full-time day job while managing your online business part-time and be successful!

Own Your Own Superstore

Our turn-key superstore website program includes your personalized e-commerce enabled website, 24 hour secure hosting, a merchant account, your custom domain name, and back-end administrative access where you can make unlimited changes and customizations.

Your website will feature over 15,000 top-selling products including; electronics, toys and games, bath and beauty products, home and office products, gifts, jewelry, perfumes and colognes, holiday and seasonal themed items, indoor and outdoor decor, and so much more! Plus, all shipping is FREE of charge on orders through your website! There is no better time to get started. My Business Venture makes ownership of your own web store easy, pain free, and affordable! Get started today and we will have your website online and ready to make money within a couple of days!

About Us

My Business Venture (MBV) is a nationwide technology service company, with over 25 years' experience in our field. We specialize in providing powerful websites, shopping carts, credit card processing, secure payment gateways, strategic marketing campaigns, custom logos, and social media programs for entrepreneurs operating successful businesses in the internet, home-based and mail-order industries. We are a member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, the highest achievable rating, and we are also a registered business with Dun and Bradstreet.

What Is Included in Your Web Store Package

E-commerce enabled website with a custom domain - Over 15,000 top selling items and name-brand products with average profit margins of 35-200%

FREE shipping on ALL items ordered through your site and easy ordering with tracking details and updates - Drop-shipping of all products direct to customer

Merchant account, secure payment gateway, and encrypted shopping cart technology - SEO optimized search engine website with search engine submission

Google XML site map and Google analytics traffic hit monitoring system - Confidential dealer pricing and product pricing control and discount features

Cutting-edge website technology with automatic updates, and customizable templates and formatting - Social media marketing enabled website

Administrative customer database access with administrative access to customer wish lists - Affiliate website program

Gift card purchasing program - Custom blog and newsletter pages

Customer rewards and registration program - US based technical support and customer service

Instructional video tutorials available - MBV University one-on-one personalized training

We are looking forward to making you a profitable member of our team! Contact us now to get started or to allow us to provide you more information.