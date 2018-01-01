Innovative Home Care Packages with a Focus on Serving Seniors & Busy Families

TRUBLUE TOTAL HOUSE CARE SERVING TWO HUGE MARKETS…SENIORS & BUSY FAMILIES…AND MINIMAL COMPETITION

TruBlue Total House Care is leading and shaping the next big opportunity in the exploding Senior Care market. This opportunity is wide open, with minimal competition, and will grow rapidly for decades to come. Here’s why.

There are thousands of Senior Care companies taking care of the person, but NO ONE is taking care of their homes. Sadly, Seniors are forced to leave their beloved home and memories too soon because the home becomes too hard to maintain. Regrettably, they end up in nursing homes and retirement facilities. But all that has changed and created a business opportunity of a lifetime.

TruBlue is the ONLY national provider that specializes in Total House Care for Seniors so they can stay in their homes longer… “age in place” with confidence, comfort, safety and independence. We provide complete and on-going house care, both inside and outside the home…repairs, cleaning, yard work, and special projects like wheelchair access, safety audits, and fall prevention, to name a few. Seniors get customized, convenient and worry-free house care. Their loved ones get real peace of mind knowing Mom and/or Dad can remain safely in their home for many more happy years to come. And Senior Care companies eagerly partner with TruBlue so they can keep Seniors in their homes years longer in order to retain and serve them as clients.

If Senior Care wasn’t big enough, there is another booming market we serve … Busy Families. They’re constantly running from school activity to sporting event most evenings and weekends. While they have disposable income, they have little free time or desire to handle the endless chores around the house. They gladly turn to TruBlue for complete and affordable house care, inside and out, where we act as their Total House Care Manager and provide them with a convenient and hassle-free lifestyle. Homeowners regain their free time and weekends so they get to do the things they love with the people they love. So whether serving Seniors or Busy Families, TruBlue can handle it all. One company. One Call.

BENEFITS OF OWNING A TRUBLUE TOTAL HOUSE CARE FRANCHISE

HERE ARE THE TOP REASONS WHY TRUBLUE IS AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR FIRST-TIME ENTREPRENEURS AND VETERAN INVESTORS ALIKE:



LOW-INVESTMENT, HOME-BASED BUSINESS

TruBlue is a low-cost investment opportunity with the potential for high returns. The total investment to begin operations ranges from $61,850 – $81,000. TruBlue is a low-cost investment opportunity with the potential for high returns. The total investment to begin operations ranges from $61,850 – $81,000.



THE NEXT HUGE OPPORTUNITY IN SENIOR CARE

10,000 people will turn 65 years old every day for the next 20 years, and 87% of seniors aged 65 and older desire to live in their homes for as long as possible. 10,000 people will turn 65 years old every day for the next 20 years, and 87% of seniors aged 65 and older desire to live in their homes for as long as possible.



MULTIPLE REVENUE STREAMS WITH TRUBLUE

TruBlue is the only national brand helping seniors to age in place with dignity and busy families to regain their free time and sanity. We also help Realtors get their clients’ homes fixed up to sell fast and for top dollar. TruBlue is the only national brand helping seniors to age in place with dignity and busy families to regain their free time and sanity. We also help Realtors get their clients’ homes fixed up to sell fast and for top dollar.



TRUBLUE IS AN EASY BUSINESS TO OWN AND QUICK TO SCALE

TruBlue is a home-based business that is remarkable in its ability to allow franchisees to scale up quickly and efficiently. Our executive team will work with you to scale smart and help you establish your business in your community. TruBlue is a home-based business that is remarkable in its ability to allow franchisees to scale up quickly and efficiently. Our executive team will work with you to scale smart and help you establish your business in your community.



TRUBLUE IS MEETING AN UNDERSERVED DEMAND FOR HOME CARE SERVICES

After spending decades growing franchise systems in both the senior care and home services industries, our executive team founded TruBlue to answer the huge need for home care services for seniors, busy families, and Realtors’ clients. After spending decades growing franchise systems in both the senior care and home services industries, our executive team founded TruBlue to answer the huge need for home care services for seniors, busy families, and Realtors’ clients.