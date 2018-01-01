WHAT'S UP WITH AKT?

Developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser, AKT is a unique dance-based cardio workout, with new original programming created every 3 weeks by Anna Kaiser. It is a combination of toning, interval, circuit and dance-based workouts Fueled by positivity and a belief that movement has a powerful, lasting impact, AKT is for all body types and fitness levels. It is a unique combination of dance-based cardio, toning, interval and circuit training. With this positivity and a combination of personal training and movement-based technique, AKT empowers members to become stronger in their bodies, minds and communities — and they have fun doing it!

WHY OWN AN AKT?

FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE With a proven concept in one of the most competitive markets, AKT has extensive market potential - be the first to bring AKT's unique workout to your local market! EXTENSIVE SUPPORT We believe extensive training drives your success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way!

EXECUTIVE MODEL Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully. INVESTMENT Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.

OUR VALUES SPEAK DIRECTLY TO YOUR JOURNEY WITH AKT

COMMUNITY Build a community well beyond your studio walls.

ENERGY Bring new life and a thrilling new workout to your community.

JOY Experience the joy of owning your own business.

STRENGTH Create strength in your portfolio with our proven model and extensive support from a team with 25 years of fitness franchising experience.

MOVEMENT With new material created by Anna Kaiser herself every 3 weeks, enjoy the expert instruction our members thrive with.