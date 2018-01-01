Senior Helper Town Square franchise owners enjoy a unique and highly attractive adult day care business model that delivers a positive and immersive experience to all participants.

Begin Your Senior Helpers Town Square Franchise Journey

Shape your future in an industry that ranks as one of the most profitable in franchising. Adult day care franchisees have the benefit of working in an industry that’s growing and becoming more attractive each year. Senior Helper Town Square franchise owners also enjoy a unique and highly attractive business model that delivers a positive and immersive experience to all participants. We provide support throughout the entire process, from location scouting and construction to caregiver training.

A Proven Franchise System

You are not on your own when you open a Senior Helpers Town Square franchise. Our franchisees are surrounded by a world-class team that will walk you though a proven franchise system that has helped hundreds of other franchisees successfully launch and operate their business. From training and ongoing support to marketing and sales support, Senior Helpers Town Square invests in you as you invest in your elderly daycare franchise.

Our Story

Providing What Families and Their Loved Ones Need Most

Senior Helpers, experts in Alzheimer’s and dementia, partnered with George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers, Inc. to bring a unique experience of Town Square to seniors across the country.

The Town Square concept was created by Dr. George Glenner, who was a physician and Alzheimer’s researcher at the UCSD School of Medicine and conducted research on the beta-amyloid protein that is considered to be the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. The programming of Town Square involves 14 individual vignettes that offer interactive activities for seniors to do, such as going to a functioning library in the care center. The entire town is designed in mid-century style to evoke the same feelings for seniors that they had when they were young adults.

Our Services

Senior Helpers Town Square provides specialized care for seniors with memory loss and chronic illness.

Our highly-trained staff boasts decades of experience working with Alzheimer’s and dementia. We understand the enormous stress that accompanies the role of a family caregiver.

We are often referred to as “specialized senior centers for those with memory loss.” We know the progressive impact memory loss has on you and your loved one.

Our engaging, compassionate care and flexible hours give you time to rest and rejuvenate allowing you to strengthen your ability to be a caregiver. Let us help you manage this difficult disease during the daytime hours.

Training and Support

We are dedicated to helping our franchise owners thrive through ongoing trainings, professional development, and support to navigate challenges as they establish their businesses.

At Senior Helpers Town Square, we are dedicated to helping our franchise owners thrive through ongoing training, professional development, and support to navigate challenges as they establish their business. Here's a look at how we set up our Town Square franchise owners for success:

We are committed to consistent, continual training at all levels within the organization. This is how we help our Town Square franchise owners achieve success while ensuring quality at all offices. Owners have access to multifaceted educational programs designed to address the training needs of new and existing franchise owners and staff members.

Our training program doesn’t end after your doors are opened. At Town Square, we believe that the key to supporting our franchise owners is to maintain consistent opportunities for education, training, and growth.