Medi-Weightloss® - Franchise

Weight Loss Franchise Opportunity

Fighting a National Epidemic – Obesity

Medi-Weightloss® is a nationally recognized weight loss franchise committed to fighting obesity and changing lives. Our franchisees are revolutionizing health and well-being in the United States. Statistics show one-third of U.S. adults suffer from obesity, which is considered a national epidemic. We provide clinically proven, science-driven results that help individuals not only lose weight but keep it off.

Not only can you help others change lives with Medi-Weightloss®, you can also join a financially rewarding program. Whether you are a physician with a practice, or are looking to invest in a weight loss franchise, you can benefit from our successful business structure. In fact, one-third of our franchisees reported generating $1.1 million in gross revenue in 2016.

Why Our Program Works?

Research has shown that physician-supervised weight loss programs are an effective way to lose weight and maintain weight loss. Our healthcare experts administer individualized plans based off each individual’s unique profile. Also, our Clinical Research team works to enhance several aspects of the Medi-Weightloss® Program, including Signature Supplements and Products, and services. Their efforts help assure that Medi-Weightloss® is The One That Works® for patients and investors.

Revenue Potential

What Is the Profitability for a Weight Loss Franchise Business?

There is no simple answer to this question. There are many variables — location, sales, competition, and a franchisee’s ability to manage and grow the business — that make it impossible to predict future profitability with certainty.

For these reasons and franchise law, we do not predict sales, costs, or profits for any Medi-Weightloss®. We encourage you to discuss business matters with existing franchisees, as well as a competent lawyer and accountant.

However, as per item 19 of the FDD, the average Medi-Weightloss location does over $700,000 per year of annual revenue and the average top third locations generates over $1,200,000 of annual revenue.

Find Out Why Physicians Own Our Weight Loss Franchise

Medi-Weightloss® has over 100 locations sold in 31 states across the nation. We have a team of medical professionals, physicians, family practitioners, and more working together to create effective programs and products to help patients lose weight safely and effectively. With our proven business structure, doctors and entrepreneurs are able to start a lucrative venture while changing lives.

When you decide to start a Medi-Weightloss® franchise, you receive continuous support, extensive training, and proven methods to help your patients and see a return on investment.

Training & Support

Start Your Top-Rated Weight Loss Franchise

Starting your own business can be stressful and terrifying, particularly if you’ve never owned one before. Moreover, it can be hard to run your own company if you are a full-time OBYGN, family practitioner, or other medical professional. At Medi-Weightloss®, we understand. Our non-surgical weight management franchise comes with extensive training and continuous support to help our franchisees succeed. Our network of Corporate professionals is always available to answer questions and concerns.

Our Training & Support Includes:

Advice & guidance from our experienced corporate team

Effective marketing strategy plans

Continuous on-site training, educational programs, and eLearning

Award-winning research & development teams

Proven programs that produce scientific results

Fight the Obesity Epidemic

With one-third of adults suffering from obesity, the American Medical Association has deemed the condition a disease. While the weight loss market is impacted with different options, few programs are actually safe and sustainable for patients. While we want our patients to succeed and lose weight, it can be difficult to find them a plan that works.

That’s why more OBGYNs, family practitioners, and other medical professionals are starting their own Medi-Weightloss®franchise.

What you can expect from our weight loss franchise opportunity:

Large protected and available territories

Cutting-edge methods & technology

You get to keep your quality of life

Strong return on investments

Small employee base & low turnover rate

Our weight loss franchise is effective and lucrative. We ranked as one of the top Franchise 500 companies, are part of Franchise Registry, and members of the International Franchise Association. Additionally, the top one-third of our franchisees reported over $1 million in gross revenue. Not only do you get to change peoples’ lives, but you can invest in a sound business venture.