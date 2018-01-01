Welcome to Big Blue Swim School

Big Blue Swim School’s goal is to be a part of life’s big moments for families and to help kids develop swim skills (stroke, breath, movement) and life skills (courage perseverance, hard work).

Big Blue Swim School’s proprietary distance-based curriculum ensures measurement of students’ progress in the ways that matter so they can more quickly achieve better results and parents get a clearer understanding of their child’s progress. Parents are willing to invest in this vital life skill, and they are able to rapidly see not only that their investment has paid off, but more importantly, that their children know how to keep themselves safe in and around water.

Big Blue Swim Schools feature 13 lanes across two 91-degree pools, allowing franchise owners to map out class times by age group and make it easy for parents of multiple children to attend classes at the same time.

Why The Swim Lesson Industry?

Athletic participation for kids ages 6 through 12 is down almost 8 percent over the last decade*, but participation in swimming is growing, with 52 percent growth in year-round swim memberships from 2000 to 2017.**

With no dominant players in the swim lesson space, and recent decreases in state and local spending, the market demand for quality swim schools focused on basic life skills is high. This is a recession-resistant and fragmented industry with a very strong EBIDTA of 35 percent.

Why Big Blue Swim School?

The $20 billion swimming lessons market***, the brand’s distance-based curriculum, recurring revenue model and strong unit economics, and the real estate in high-traffic areas made available by Amazon and other online businesses make Big Blue Swim School a top franchise opportunity.

Big Blue Swim School’s proprietary lesson management software, Lesson Buddy, systematizes operations for franchise owners and gives the franchisor access to data across the entire system. Lesson Buddy leverages membership, sales data and operational insights to make business recommendations, including when and where to have class times to maximize return, as well as monitoring the chemical makeup of the pool itself.

Parents love using the customer self-service mobile app to easily schedule lessons and view their children’s progress, which also relieves the franchisee of having to hire an employee to manage class scheduling for members.

Other brands in the swim school space leverage existing pools or have dedicated swim lessons but poor real estate, and difficulty finding and retaining talent. Big Blue Swim School exclusively hires full-time child engagement specialists to give children the experience and consistency they need and parents the peace of mind they deserve.

Now is the time for a national leader to emerge in the swim school space, and Big Blue Swim School has the strong branding, resources and team to take the lead.

Seeking Franchise Candidate

Big Blue Swim School’s ideal franchise candidates:

● Are looking for the next brand to add to their portfolio.

● Are experienced entrepreneurs with strong business acumen.

● Are excited about making a difference in their local communities.

● Are eager to use their strong people and cultural management skills.

● Have $600,000 minimum liquidity and minimum net worth of $1.5 million.

Now is the Time to Buy

Learn more about joining the Big Blue Swim School family today. Fill out the Request Information form and our team will contact you shortly. Big Blue Swim School plans to grow the brand through franchising, with a goal of 45 open locations by the end of 2019, and up to 150 by the end of 2020.

*Sports & Fitness Industry Association and the Aspen Institute.

**USA Swimming

***World Aquatic Health Conference