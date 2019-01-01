Clothes Mentor stores buy and sell better brands of gently-used women's apparel, shoes and deisgner purses. Clothes Mentor is the largest chain of Women's Fashions Resale store in the US with over 140 stores.

WHAT IS CLOTHES MENTOR?

Anyone who has ever visited a Clothes Mentor store will tell you that it’s not consignment or thrift, it’s resale. Actually, it’s upscale resale. Clothes Mentor sells gently used name-brand and designer clothing, shoes and accessories for up to 70% off of original retail prices. Stores only stock pieces that are in great condition and are on-trend or classic and timeless.

When customers walk into a Clothes Mentor, they see a clean, well-designed store with organized shelves and racks that make shopping enjoyable. Clothes Mentor’s merchandise is also organized by color and size, making it even more aesthetically pleasing and easier for shoppers to find what they’re looking for. Inventory for Clothes Mentor stores comes from customers that have name-brand and designer pieces in their closet that they no longer wear—or oftentimes have never worn. Clothes Mentor pays CASH On-the-Spot or store credit for clothing in sizes 0 to 26 and maternity as well as shoes, handbags and other accessories.

There are many Clothes Mentor stores throughout the United States, each serving its local community by both buying and selling high-quality items. The concept puts money back into the pockets of the people within the community and promotes the reuse of goods, which also benefits the environment. Some stores even provide a free personal shopper or host fun private events for customers such as Girls Night Out. But no matter which Clothes Mentor store you go to, you’ll always find superior merchandise and a friendly, professional staff that provides great customer service.

So Why Women’s Fashion?

According to The NDP Group, a company that reports information about consumer spending, women’s apparel retail sales were recently recorded at about $115 billon a year. But women’s fashion is not just a fad. Ladies will always love improving or changing their styles and shopping for new clothing, shoes, accessories and more to update their look. And getting fashion at a great price is even better!

This business has staying power. Women change sizes and preferences frequently, and they want to keep up with fashion trends that fit their personality. This creates continuous business for Clothes Mentor. Check out the video clip below from ABC World News. The story discusses women’s fashion and the growing popularity of buying and selling gently used clothing, shoes and accessories.

OUR PRODUCT

It’s no secret that the main reason customers visit Clothes Mentor stores is because of the exceptional product within. Whether buying or selling their gently used clothing, shoes and accessories, women know that Clothes Mentor’s focus is on quality.

Our inventory comes from our customers, women that have name-brand and designer items in their closets that they no longer need. They bring it to Clothes Mentor and our certified buyers evaluate each item, making sure that it fits the following criteria:

Great condition

Items that are current within the past few years

Women’s sizes

Current styles

Free of wear, tears, stains and other damage

Freshly laundered

Has brand and size labels

Contained in a basket or bag

Customers are presented with an offer of cash on-the-spot or a percentage more in store credit for the items the store wishes to purchase. Our point-of-sale software features a sophisticated buy matrix, which helps buyers make offers that are consistent and fit the margins of Clothes Mentor’s successful business model.

Just like they love making money by selling items to Clothes Mentor, customers love saving money by shopping at Clothes Mentor, too. That’s what resale is all about! Stores price their high-quality, name-brand merchandise at approximately 70% less than the original retail price. That great value and seeing new items on the floor every day keeps shoppers coming back. So the more product our stores buy, the more they sell!