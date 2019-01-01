A SUCCESSFUL, VALUES-DRIVEN BUSINESS MODEL

Love. Integrity. Mission. Excellence.

These are the values that make us LIME Painting. We are a values based, high-end painting franchise that focuses on custom residential and commercial interior and exterior painting while acting as a contracting service provider.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

“Within the first four years of launching, LIME Painting generated roughly $5.5 million with nearly $1.2 MILLION in gross profit.”

Nick Lopez, founder and CEO of LIME Painting, started his first paint company—Spartan College Painters—as a means to support himself financially while working on his undergraduate degree in business at Michigan State University.

With hard work, a willingness to serve, and a little luck, Nick stumbled upon a massive need in the market. High-end properties were struggling to find a consistent and quality painting service that also provided custom coatings and restoration solutions.

In the video to the right, join the founder of LIME Painting, Nick Lopez, as he talks about what makes our business model so successful

WHAT MAKES LIME PAINTING DIFFERENT?

By listening to customers needs and what they didn’t like about the industry, LIME Painting is able to build a solution-driven model for our affluent consumers. By focusing solely on high-end homes and businesses within the market, LIME has created a niche that does not compete with other painting franchise options.

WHY OWN A LIME PAINTING FRANCHISE?



Strong Economics

Strong Economics

In 2017, our Denver market recorded gross revenues of $2,168,435 with a gross profit of $455,897!



15 Revenue Streams

15 Revenue Streams

With 15 different revenue streams, our Franchise Owners have the ability to generate higher revenues on each job. Our average ticket cost is three times the industry average!



No Competition

No Competition

We are the only painting franchise to serve the high-end, luxury paint market which means our Franchise Owners have virtually no competition.



Technology Driven

Technology Driven

Our technology platform, LIMEWare, Franchise Owners can rely on a centralized mobile-based platform to gain insight and manage the ins and outs of their home improvement business, making owning a successful business that much simpler.



Low Cost, Low Overhead, Quick Ramp-Up

Low Cost, Low Overhead, Quick Ramp-Up

With a ramp-up time of 30-90 days, Franchise Owners can start their business for only 90k.

AN ELITE FRANCHISE SUPPORT TEAM

In the years of preparations to take this highly successful business model and franchise it, a primary goal was in building a franchise support team that would be far superior to anything else in the franchised painting industry. We believe we have certainly achieved this goal. Take a look for yourself and start to see what support you would have behind you in with your new LIME business.

MAKES A GREAT LIME FRANCHISE OWNER

With a LIME Painting Franchise, Owners do not need painting experience. Most owners will devote the majority of their time to running and managing the business. This is why a strong management background is emphasized. They must also love people, be able to provide excellent customer service, and above all else, have strong values.