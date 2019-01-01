Wag N' Wash Natural Food & Bakery

The Ultimate Destination For Cats & Dogs

High quality foods, professional grooming, a self-service wash and a vast array of products, personally selected for companion animals. We take pride in our knowledge of products and the needs of our customers. Our four revenue streams offer everything customers need in an immersive and fun environment, making this a high growth pet store franchise opportunity.

Our Story

It began with a Dalmatian named Geni. Dan and Jef were working corporate jobs that required extensive travel and very limited free time with Geni. As Geni was growing older, they wanted careers that supported them financially and gave them time. This led them to build a company where they’d earn a living with her by their side. After a lot of hard work, consideration, and planning, Wag N’ Wash opened its first modest location as a self-serve dog wash and in-house bakery. Jef and Dan invested their own income, research and time developing their proprietary shampoos and all-natural baked treats using human grade ingredients. First Step – 2000 First store expands into a retail shop to accommodate a broader range of customer needs and include more of the pet food brands that met Wag N’ Wash standards. Big Leap – 2002 Jef and Dan realized there was huge demand and that one store was not going to supply the market demand. They decided to begin expansion. Rebirth – 2004 Wag N’ Wash began expanding, opening its Woodmen, Colorado store in a new building to accommodate the growing demand for healthy pet products in Colorado. But this was just the start. Expansion – 2006 Beginning a successful series of partnerships with Franchise Owners, Wag N’ Wash opens its first dog grooming franchise in Phoenix, Arizona. 2007 – 2009 Continued expansion of the Wag N’ Wash pet store footprint through corporate and franchise locations in the Greater Denver Area brought the concept and quality to an even wider customer base. 2013 – 2018 After extensively improving and maturing our pet store franchise system, Wag N’ Wash continues to expand nationally.

Inside Wag N’ Wash

A Wag N’ Wash pet franchise store can range from 3500 sq ft. — 5000 sq ft. All stores feature a bakery, a grooming center, state-of-the-art wash stations, and ample space to display the vast array of retail products. Customers love the convenience of fulfilling every need for their companion pet in one store.

Located in Colorado Springs, the Wag N’ Wash Powers location is sure to impress even the fussiest of four-legged visitors. Wag N’ Wash Powers features a second story grooming station that affords pets a great view of everything happening in the retail center.

SUPPLY & DEMAND

The demand for high quality retailers is growing because people are more knowledgeable about the health and wellbeing of their companion pets.



High Quality Supply We need partners who deeply care for their business, are passionate about animals and providing exceptional customer service, and can execute our business model flawlessly.



High Quality Demand The demand for healthier and higher quality pet foods and products is growing. We continue to experience year-over-year sales gains of 7% (for stores open two or more years).

WE’RE DIFFERENT

Wag N’ Wash is a different kind of franchise. We are made up of individuals who are devoted to making a great living while enjoying the lives of their companion pets and improving the lives of others.

Wag N’ Wash is proven to be successful for not only the Franchise Owners but for their communities as well.

We’re not an average pet food franchise. Unlike most independent pet stores that just sell food, Wag N’ Wash combines retail goods with self-service wash stations, full service grooming, and an in-house bakery to fulfill all of our customers needs under one roof.

We have unique products and services that are proprietary to our brand, and we only offer the highest quality pet foods and products. Wag N’ Wash has yet to see competition that replicates our boutique feel with quality products for a reasonable price.

We earned brand loyalty

With a relentless approach to exceptional customer service, Wag N’ Wash has become the trusted name in pet retail in all of the communities in which we operate.

Brands that enjoy brand loyalty like Wag N’ Wash typically see that their customers buy 90% more frequently, spend 60% more per transaction, and are 5 times more likely to indicate they will only purchase from that brand in the future, according to market research firm Rosetta.

The Wag N’ Wash pet franchise also has decades of relationship building with industry manufacturers and suppliers. These strong relationships provide our Franchise Owners with Grade-A pricing which independent owners do not have access to, and allow us to pass on this savings to our customers.

We’re experts

Our products and services focus solely on dogs and cats, the largest segment of companion animals, and the stores do not sell supplies for other animals. Additionally, we have honed in on the healthy living market and offer strictly all-natural products, making us stand out from the competition.

Our team members are professionally and diligently trained in all the products we sell, providing every customer with an expert answer to their questions. This combination, and our decades of learning through experience in this industry, make our expertise a competitive advantage.