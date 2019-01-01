My Queue

Pro-Lift Garage Doors

With over 40 years of experience and a serious focus on customer satisfaction, you can trust Pro-Lift Doors for all of your residential garage door service needs. Your loading dock is the gateway to your business.
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$70,000 - $100,000
Can be operated from home
Yes
Financing Available
Yes
Can be run part-time
Yes

Your Future Business
STARTS HERE
Open the doors to new opportunities!

GARAGE DOOR FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY

GIVE YOUR GOALS A LIFT WITH PREMIUM SERVICE BRANDS

Open the door to a brighter future with our garage door franchise opportunity. Pro-Lift Garage Doors, one of the Premium Service Brands franchises, performs repair, replacement, installation, and servicing of overhead garage doors and loading dock components for residential and commercial clients. An in-demand niche market, garage door services make for a valuable franchise investment. The hallmark of Pro-Lift Garage Doors is the commitment to customer service Premium Service Brands is known for, as well as industry expertise.

As a franchisee, you’ll lead a team that will provide repair and replacement on:

  • Garage doors
  • Springs and tracks
  • Openers and panels
  • Sectional, rolling steel, and high-speed doors
  • Dock seals and shelters
  • Dock traffic lights
  • Truck restraints
  • Dock bumpers

Professional garage door technicians are sought after by homeowners and business owners alike. Take advantage of our unique garage door franchise opportunity.

WE’LL LEAD YOU ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS

With three growing and respected home service franchises in our portfolio, Premium Service Brands knows how to set you up for success. Our Pro-Lift Garage Door corporate leadership team will support and guide you from day one. Our business model has been perfected over four decades of operation, and we’ll help you implement our proven system. You’ll have all the resources you need to boost sales, recruit and retain employees, incorporate the latest technology, and provide the best customer service in the industry. Even better, running a Pro-Lift Garage Door franchise offers flexibility to operate from your home or a small office while scaling your business at your own pace.

Testimonials

“I come from the property preservation business, and among all of the options. Pro-Lift stood out because I can be my own boss and run my own business without the task of leading a full team of employees while still working in technical field relevant to my engineering background. The back-office support I receive also makes an enormous difference. I was hoping to gain a lot of industry knowledge and hands-on experience from the get-go. I got both. I left training feeling prepared and comfortable about my decision to work with Pro Lift Doors – and no regrets!”

James B.