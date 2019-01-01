Your Future Business

STARTS HERE

Open the doors to new opportunities!

GARAGE DOOR FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY

GIVE YOUR GOALS A LIFT WITH PREMIUM SERVICE BRANDS

Open the door to a brighter future with our garage door franchise opportunity. Pro-Lift Garage Doors, one of the Premium Service Brands franchises, performs repair, replacement, installation, and servicing of overhead garage doors and loading dock components for residential and commercial clients. An in-demand niche market, garage door services make for a valuable franchise investment. The hallmark of Pro-Lift Garage Doors is the commitment to customer service Premium Service Brands is known for, as well as industry expertise.

As a franchisee, you’ll lead a team that will provide repair and replacement on:

Garage doors

Springs and tracks

Openers and panels

Sectional, rolling steel, and high-speed doors

Dock seals and shelters

Dock traffic lights

Truck restraints

Dock bumpers

Professional garage door technicians are sought after by homeowners and business owners alike. Take advantage of our unique garage door franchise opportunity.

WE’LL LEAD YOU ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS

With three growing and respected home service franchises in our portfolio, Premium Service Brands knows how to set you up for success. Our Pro-Lift Garage Door corporate leadership team will support and guide you from day one. Our business model has been perfected over four decades of operation, and we’ll help you implement our proven system. You’ll have all the resources you need to boost sales, recruit and retain employees, incorporate the latest technology, and provide the best customer service in the industry. Even better, running a Pro-Lift Garage Door franchise offers flexibility to operate from your home or a small office while scaling your business at your own pace.

Testimonials

“I come from the property preservation business, and among all of the options. Pro-Lift stood out because I can be my own boss and run my own business without the task of leading a full team of employees while still working in technical field relevant to my engineering background. The back-office support I receive also makes an enormous difference. I was hoping to gain a lot of industry knowledge and hands-on experience from the get-go. I got both. I left training feeling prepared and comfortable about my decision to work with Pro Lift Doors – and no regrets!”



James B.