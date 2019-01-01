Join One Of The Country's

Handyman Pro, one of the country’s fastest-growing home repair and remodeling franchises, has built a tradition of excellence in residential and commercial handyman services. By bridging the gap between the small-time solo handyman and large remodeling contractors or companies, you’ll provide your clients with far-ranging services such as carpentry, electrical, gutters, siding, windows, doors, masonry, plumbing, HOA maintenance, landscaping, construction cleanup, furniture assembly, and more.

Premium Service Brands is seeking entrepreneurs who value customer service as much as we do, who will lead a team and carry on that tradition. We believe in building relationships—it’s why Handyman Pro makes and keeps customers so easily. You’ll create a reliable, respected handyman business that clients will recommend to their friends and family.

We know that our success depends on your success. That’s why our corporate leadership team provides our franchisees with ongoing support and resources starting from day one.

You’ll enjoy exclusive franchisee benefits such as:

Comprehensive training

Marketing strategies and support

Proprietary business management software

Preferred vendor savings

Product research and development

Periodic seminars and national conferences

With home improvement spending totaling in the billions of dollars each year, your handyman franchise investment can pay off in a big way, helping you reach your professional and financial goals and setting you up for a bright future.

Handyman Pro is an excellent franchise that allows you to perform a wide range of projects “Handyman Pro is an excellent franchise that allows you to perform a wide range of projects ranging from the most simple, such as handyman services, up to a large residential or commercial restoration job. The franchise program has allowed me to excel in an industry with which I am experienced and knowledgeable and their support has enabled me to successfully transition from long-term employee to independent business owner.”



Juan C. & Katherine N.

I love working with Handyman Pro to develop and grow my own business! “As a civil engineer by profession, specializing in residential construction, Handyman Pro has been a fantastic opportunity for me to build on my experience when it comes to managing small construction or build-out projects. I love working with Handyman Pro to develop and grow my own business!”



Catalina H. & Luciano M.