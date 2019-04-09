Jon Smith Subs Franchise Is a Fresh New Opportunity with a Track Record for Success

Since 1988, Jon Smith Subs has been serving high quality subs, right off the grill, overstuffed and piled high with the freshest ingredients.

As a Jon Smith Subs franchisee, you’ll be giving customers what they truly want with a wide range of customized options. Jon Smith Subs is part of the United Franchise Group family of brands. United Franchise Group is the global leader for entrepreneurs and home to some of the world’s most successful franchise concepts with nearly 1,400 locations in more than 80 countries around the world.

Experience the Jon Smith Subs Difference

Jon Smith Subs franchisees provide a customer experience that is second to none. The unique Jon Smith Subs process includes delivering food right to the table, enhancing the casual dining experience. The magic of providing delicious meals that are even better than expected is the very essence of why Jon Smith Subs has been in South Florida since 1988 and what makes it an excellent business opportunity for interested franchisees.

The Right Ingredients for Success

United Franchise Group is dedicated to the success of each Jon Smith Subs franchisee, and we have systems and people in place to provide world-class training, operations, and marketing support. Our professionals will provide comprehensive training, marketing launch expertise, and ongoing collaboration and assistance to help ensure that your locations get the attention they need to get off the ground quickly and then grow successfully.

A Truly Turnkey Investment

With the support, training, and combined expertise of United Franchise Group behind you, a Jon Smith Subs franchise is truly a turnkey opportunity.

Our professional staff will guide you through all of the details, including financing options, the selection of your shop’s location, negotiation of your lease, the build-out and more!

Why Jon Smith Subs ?