Transform yourself and your community as a Pure Barre Franchise Owner

“Franchising allowed me to fulfill my dream of running my own company without the start-up risk and stress.”

Lauren Fike

San Francisco, CA – West Portal

Why Pure Barre?

Strong National Brand

Not only is Pure Barre the largest barre brand in the world, it is one of the world’s largest franchised fitness brands with more than 500 locations open across North America & Canada.

Multiple Revenue Streams

Between barre classes, teacher training and a growing demand for premium active-wear, you have multiple revenue streams available to you as an owner.

Always Innovating

Never willing to settle, Pure Barre is constantly evolving, to ensure we are delivering the best experience for our franchise owners and members worldwide.The Pure Barre member experience in-studio is ever-changing with consistent updates to our class choreography and music, as well as the introduction of new classes and programming.

Robust Support

From the minute you sign your agreement, we provide extensive support to guide you through all areas of the business including site selection, construction & design, recruitment, sales & marketing support, and on-going training. Throughout the opening process and beyond, we are here to help. Plus, you can tap into our amazing network of passionate franchise owners to learn and grow together. Pure Barre is also owned by Xponential Fitness, the curator of the best brands across each vertical of boutique fitness. With decades of fitness franchising experience to utilize, Pure Barre's team has the resources and industry knowledge to support your success.

High Investment Return

Pure Barre has the brand strength and proven franchise success to deliver exceptional profit potential.

Liquid: $100,000 | Net Worth: $500,000 | Total Investment: $191,650 – $439,250