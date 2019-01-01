Certified Restoration Dry Cleaning Network, LLC.

Restoration Category Leader

We are the category originator and largest textile and electronics restoration service provider in North America. Launching in 2001, CRDN has over 150 partners throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Brand Recognition

As a CRDN operator, you will be on the cutting edge of textile goods restoration and the growing electronics restoration industry. Our brand is widely recognized by numerous insurance companies who realize it’s more cost effective to restore than replace; therefore providing direct job opportunities to CRDN. Household disasters and catastrophic events can happen at a moment’s notice. There is smoke, fire, and water damage to homes and businesses 24/7. CRDN is there to help put the pieces back together and allow us to resume a normal life after a tragedy strikes.

We are seeing great demand for our service offerings from our insurance carriers, homeowners, third party administrator clients, and contractors. We are dedicated to building strong relationships with everyone involved in the claims process and working every day to expand those networks.

Who We are Looking For

CRDN’s ideal candidate is someone business oriented who is willing to adapt and follow our forward-thinking, proven business model. Whatever your business goals may be; our traditional business model works CRDN’s additional revenue streams into existing dry cleaning businesses, however, you are not required to have a dry cleaning background to join our concept. We have the recipe for success with the right training processes to get your new restoration business off to the right start!

Extensive Training and Support

CRDN training consists of two weeklong programs at our headquarters in Berkley, Michigan. CRDN University, which is focused on the textile side of your restoration business will provide the necessary resources to get started. Following that program, our e-Certification training will teach you everything there is to know about our electronics restoration business. This is a mixture of classroom and hands-on experience hosted by our electronics experts.

Our training and support programs do not stop there! We offer our partners a dedicated national sales representative to provide continued support over the lifetime of your business. We provide technology and resources to help you succeed in your market. We hold regional meetings, conventions, and much more to keep you at the top of your restoration performance potential. This also allows you to network with home office support staff and your fellow CRDN partners on a regular basis. Anything you need, we are just a phone call away.

Testimonials

“The training was first class”

Carl A., CRDN of Central and Southern New Mexico

“Home office staff is the best”

Sonny S., CRDN of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo, California

“CRDN is the best thing that has happened to my business in the last 24 years”

Rick M., CRDN of Oklahoma

“I was in the restoration business and it was much easier to join CRDN than it was to compete with them”

Allen N., CRDN of Greater Austin.

“The training is so good, you are unprepared for the success you are going to have”

Kitrina P., CRDN of Kansas City and Southwest Missouri

Next Steps

Open territories are available in both the U.S. and Canada. Inquire now to find out what your market looks like and all the CRDN opportunity has to offer. We will discuss your long term business goals, you will have an opportunity to get answers to your questions, and we will discuss if a franchise business in the restoration industry is right for you. Whether you have an existing dry cleaning operation or not, if you have the desire to enter into the restoration business, we’d like to get to know you!