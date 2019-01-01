Established more than 35 years ago, Pho Hoa Noodle Soup offers franchisees, a proven business model, international brand strength, and low royalties.

OUR PHO-LOSOPHY

At Phở Hòa, our passion is simple: to make a healthy Vietnamese phở noodle soup offering the same robust flavors and aromas of traditional phở. That's why we've revolutionized the way phở is made; using top-grade meats to create a healthier soup broth that's lower in calories and cholesterol. Our signature broth is paired with fresh locally sourced produce, high quality ingredients and spices to produce the perfect bowl of phở. Phở Hòa is the Health Conscious Choice™.

THE MENU

Combine our delicious world famous and healthy broth with your choice of quality meats, vegetables and herbs. Our ingredients are locally sourced and served fresh to the table! In addition to pho, we also specialize in a variety of rice plates, vermicelli bowls, snax, and kids meals. Our goal is to provide delicious and authentic Vietnamese meals. From vegetarian items to our signature phở, our expansive menu offers a variety of options for everybody.

FRANCHISE WITH US

Established more than 35 years ago, Pho Hoa Noodle Soup offers a simple and proven business model. In addition to three decades of experience and international brand recognition, Phở Hòa serves quality, consistent and superior, healthy products. As a franchisee, you will be provided with the training tools, international brand strength, and ongoing marketing and operational support needed from beginning through your entire business ownership.

MULTI UNIT & INTERNATIONAL MASTER LICENSE

In addition to a single-unit standalone and co-branded model, we also offer multi-unit ownership and International Master License opportunities. Multi-Unit Owners have the opportunity to develop a specific area while enjoying protected territorial rights in a certain region in the United States and Canada.

Be a part of the global expansion with our Master License Program where you will have the opportunity to spearhead development into new markets around the world.

Pre-qualification Requirements: Requirements vary by agreement. Please complete the Franchise inquiry form to speak to a representative.

Initial Investment: Fees vary by agreement. Please complete the Franchise inquiry form to speak to a representative.

OUR HISTORY

Pho Hoa Noodle Soup "Phở Hòa" was founded with a simple goal; to craft a healthy bowl of phở using Vietnamese flavors and spices. Established in 1983 in California, Phở Hòa has rapidly grown to be the leader in the Vietnamese food, fast casual industry.

After the fall of Saigon in 1975, an influx of Vietnamese refugees arrived in the United States with little to their name. From humble beginnings with less than 400sq ft of space, Mr. Binh Nguyen had a vision for the brand:

“I wanted to create a way for Vietnamese refugees to assimilate into their new environment while having the opportunity to elevate their status to become entrepreneurs and being a part of the American Dream.”

In 1985 Phở Hòa expanded its brand by opening its flagship store on Tully Rd. in San Jose, a popular hangout spot for the Vietnamese community which still stands strong today. Shortly there after Phở Hòa pioneered the first Vietnamse franchise in the United States by expanding the brand locally and internationally.

Now with over three decades of experience and a global reach, Phở Hoà has become a household name serving millions of bowls annually worldwide.