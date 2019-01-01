Sola Salon Studios leads the salon suites services segment and attracts investors because of simple operations, attractive unit level economics and a culture of empowering entrepreneurs.

A Franchise That Fits Your Life, Your Style®

Sola has paved the way for the salon studios concept. But our real passion isn’t hair—it’s real estate. Our rental model enables franchisees to manage minimal employees while empowering beauty professionals to follow their dreams.

Right from the start, you’ll receive unparalleled support because we believe in setting up you and your tenants for success. Our franchise owners receive unmatched benefits in market analysis and site selection, training, technology-driven business tools, construction and design, marketing materials and continuous learning.

Whether you are new to franchising or a seasoned multi-unit franchise operator who wants to diversify while helping entrepreneurs live their best lives, we think our system may be perfect for you.

“It’s a very seamless process with Sola.”

—Scott Ditsworth, Franchise Owner, Los Angeles, CA and Detroit, MI

A Compelling, Innovative Model

Investors repeatedly turn to Sola because of simple operations, low labor, no inventory or receivables, and attractive unit level economics. We’re exceptionally proud of our franchise system. With largely predictable expenses and recurring rent, owning a Sola franchise is an appealing investment.

“It’s allowed me to broaden my investment scope and focus on a bigger picture.”

—Shay Stevenson, Franchise Owner, San Diego, CA

Market Analysis & Site Selection

Our team will help you analyze potential sites so you can select a location to build your best-in-class Sola Salon Studios. As a franchisee, you may also have access to mapping software, which will further assist in identifying and understanding key features of your market.

Training & Ongoing Support

One of the first steps is coming to Denver for hands-on training, where we’ll provide a road map on how to open and operate a Sola Salon Studios franchise. As a franchisee, you’ll also get invitations to our regular conferences and webinars, plus support from our dedicated franchise support team.

Technology-Driven Business Tools

Our apps Sola Pro and SolaGenius will help your beauty professionals run their business efficiently. Some of the key features include live education and digital learning, online booking and credit card processing, and analytics.

Construction & Design

Our preferred contractors can build out your Sola with contemporary, upscale studios. Then, you’ll pick cabinets, fixtures, lighting, chairs and mirrors to complete each one.

Marketing Materials

Our in-house marketing team will guide you through leveraging key marketing initiatives and integrating proven concepts into your local marketing plan to attract the best fitting beauty professionals.

Continuous Learning for Franchisees

Learn real-time market insights and best practices from a community of 160+ like-minded Sola franchisees on our discussion board and resource center.

Next Steps

If you're ready to own a Sola and join an amazing, supportive community while empowering beauty professionals

“I chose Sola over other business opportunities because of the family-friendly hours, because of the return on investment that I saw and because of the fact that this industry is a relatively recession-resistant industry.”

—David McKinnon, Franchise Owner, FL and CA, Founder of Services Brands International