Industry leader in the customizable gourmet burger segment

About Us

The Counter offers a fresh, unconventional approach to the typical hamburger restaurant, allowing guests to create their ultimate burger. Choosing from 7 proteins, 12 cheeses, 31 signature toppings, 20 made-from-scratch sauces, 6 buns, and 4 fresh greens, guests can create more than a million possible burger combinations, all served in a full-service, casual-dining atmosphere punctuated by industrial décor and upbeat music.

Create Your Own Burger restaurant

Customization to meet individual lifestyles

Opened first location in Santa Monica in 2003

Innovative twist on an American classic

High quality, locally sourced ingredients

Craveable, proprietary flavors

Hospitality-driven culture

Modern, progressive setting

Pioneer In Upscale, Premium Burger Market

Features oversized glass roll-up doors*

Designed to be efficient & maximize operational efficiency

Average 2,000 to 3,000 square feet

75 – 95 Seats

End Cap or Corner locations preferred

Lifestyle centers or multi-purpose developments

Environmentally sound design

BEST-IN-CLASS TRAINING AND SUPPORT

The Counter® supports its franchisees at every stage of business ownership. The Counter starts by providing comprehensive training at its corporate headquarters followed by two weeks of on-site, hands-on training. Once the location is opened, The Counter provides ongoing training and monthly check-ins along with access to its best-in-class in-house marketing and PR teams to support growth.

AVAILABILITY IN TOP MARKETS

With available opportunities in high-potential markets, a loyal brand following, and strong brand appeal that caters to different tastes and appetites, it is the prime time to become a The Counter® franchisee.

ECONOMIES OF SCALE

Brands family of franchise brands, providing access to a team of veteran franchise and restaurant leaders with unmatched experience in the industry. Kahala Brands’ team makes every resource available to support the growth of your business, from a robust training program and support programs, discounted goods and services from Kahala’s vendor partners, to marketing assistance and more.

UNPARALLELED CUSTOMIZATION

The Counter® stands out from other burger concepts by allowing guests to create the burger or salad of their dreams. Guests can choose from more than 80 ingredients to customize their meal. Whether it’s a 1 lb. bison burger with smoked gouda and grilled onions or a low-carb grilled-chicken salad with fresh greens, bleu cheese and tangy Asian dressing, each meal is customized to the exact specifications of the guest. The Counter caters to virtually any dietary restriction without sacrificing taste. Vegan burgers, low-carb options, vegetarian burgers and an entire gluten-free menu offer an array of options for all guests.

FOCUSED ON QUALITY

The Counter® is passionate about quality. From the hormone-free and antibiotic-free beef to the made-from-scratch sauces, every menu item is prepared to the highest standard, making The Counter the go-to choice for burger connoisseurs.