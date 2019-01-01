Millions worldwide suffer from chronic pain and joint injuries. Become a leader in regenerative medicine with stem cell therapy – a non-invasive drug-free treatment method.

Join the Stem Cell Revolution!

The Pacific Stem Cell Difference

Established in 2015, Pacific Stem Cells exemplifies a regenerative medicine “center of excellence.” Armored with trade secrets and medical expertise, PSC is offering individuals and businesses the opportunity to become a leader in regenerative medicine too.

• Best of both worlds

Ownership and supervisio • Financially proven model

Over 600 clinical studies • Innovation

From biologics to turnkey models

• Buying power

Distributor pricing on biologics and supplies

Tele Health, EMR, Compliance solutions

Insurance reimbursement, staffing

The Secret to Wellness

Partnering with Pacific Stem Cells means partnering with the most knowledgeable and data rich company in the industry. We’ve paved a road of happy patients and groundbreaking outcomes that is ready to be shared with the world in a financially proven model that will help physicians and investors create a safe environment to practice and expand clinical knowledge for mankind.