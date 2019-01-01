My Queue

Pacific Stem Cells

Pacific Stem Cells

Millions worldwide suffer from chronic pain and joint injuries. Become a leader in regenerative medicine with stem cell therapy – a non-invasive drug-free treatment method.
Business Type
Business Opportunity
Startup Costs
$100,000 - $500,000

Join the Stem Cell Revolution!

The Pacific Stem Cell Difference
Established in 2015, Pacific Stem Cells exemplifies a regenerative medicine “center of excellence.” Armored with trade secrets and medical expertise, PSC is offering individuals and businesses the opportunity to become a leader in regenerative medicine too.

 

 

  • Best of both worlds
    Ownership and supervisio
  • Financially proven model
    Over 600 clinical studies
  • Innovation
    From biologics to turnkey models

 

 

 

  • Buying power
    Distributor pricing on biologics and supplies
  • Communication Bridge
    Tele Health, EMR, Compliance solutions
  • Referral & Golden Goose Models
    Insurance reimbursement, staffing

 

 

The Secret to Wellness
Partnering with Pacific Stem Cells means partnering with the most knowledgeable and data rich company in the industry. We’ve paved a road of happy patients and groundbreaking outcomes that is ready to be shared with the world in a financially proven model that will help physicians and investors create a safe environment to practice and expand clinical knowledge for mankind.

YOUR OPPORTUNITY IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE