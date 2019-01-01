Our mission is to solve everyone’s dessert cravings. We’re proud to serve create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats. Select from over 20 unique frosting flavors and a variety of fresh and decadent toppings. Mix and match flavors to create a new experience every visit! We believe in using the highest quality ingredients. All our products are scratch-made and fresh-baked, and are 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free. We look forward to serving you and your loved ones at one of 30 locations across the U.S. and Canada!

We’re not your typical dessert shop. Cinnaholic exploded onto the scene in 2010 with our award-winning, gourmet cinnamon rolls. We believe in serving fresh, scratch-made cinnamon rolls and other bakery products that meet the growing consumer demand for non-traditional, plant-based food alternatives. All our products are 100% dairy and lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free.

Our product is a craft of love, passion and dedication. When you open a Cinnaholic franchise, you become part of the Cinnaholic family. Our franchise partners benefit from a flexible business model, relatively low operating costs and high-quality, delicious products that consumers come back for time and time again.

Cinnaholic was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® list in 2019, and a Top New Franchise in 2018! We appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank and ABC News, and in countless business, financial and trade publications.