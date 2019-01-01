MAKE A LIVING SAVING LIVES

Sure, it’s great to have a business with an impressive bottom line, but that’s not the only reason we exist. British Swim School owners are passionate about combatting child drowning and love the fact that their business truly makes a difference!

Learning to swim is an essential life skill that every child should know, but it's about more than just mastering the perfect swim stroke; it's about teaching water safety and survival techniques to combat the many lives lost to drowning. For almost 40 years British Swim School has taught all ages, from infants to adults, how to swim and be safe in the water through unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand.

British Swim School provides an exceptional business opportunity providing a service that will never go out of style – and with a strong focus on people, cannot be replaced by technology. With a well-earned reputation including the #87 spot on Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500 list, it’s no wonder the mission-based brand is growing quickly across the country and beyond.

Some of the most compelling aspects of this opportunity include:

Not Just A Service, A Life Skill

Learning to be safe in the water is not just another kid’s activity; it’s a life skill every person should know and a service British Swim School owners feel proud to provide and promote. Our small class sizes combined with the quality of our curriculum developed over more than 35 years of teaching makes us a natural leader in the space.

Low Investment and Fast Start Up

Recently named #14 on Entrepreneur’s Top Franchises Under $150k, British Swim School provides a great opportunity at an investment much lower than other swim schools. By leveraging underutilized pools within existing fitness centers, hotels and community platforms, you can bypass the stress and financial burden of commercial pool construction. Furthermore, no build out means you can get started faster. Scale your business by adding pools as the demand necessitates – no need for planning around a lengthy construction timeline. Bring on the students!

Full Training and Support

You don’t have to have an aquatics background to be a franchisee; in fact, most don’t. As a franchise owner, you never have to get wet or teach a lesson (unless you want to). We provide all the training and support to get you up and running, from finding pools to recruiting students, and the support doesn’t stop there. Through business coaching and ongoing training, we’re working together through the life of your business.

Experienced Leadership

The British Swim School team is comprised of support staff with over 80 years of experience across marketing, operations and aquatics, dedicated to helping you grow your business. The brand is backed by reputable multi-brand franchisor Buzz Franchise Brands, which provides another layer of leadership and expertise in the franchising space.

If you’re ready to start making a difference in your community, reach out to learn more and secure your territory today!