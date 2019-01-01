LINK offers a proven, time-tested franchise opportunity in an industry that generates more than $150 million annually in North America. We’re extremely proud to share that our franchise system enjoys a $2.8 million average unit volume* (AUV).

We are a premier recruiting and staffing firm with 40 years of experience serving many industries and specialized fields. LINK works with talent nationwide to recruit the best candidates and place them in local companies, serving both light industrial and professional services industries.

LINK is also known in the staffing industry for the importance we place on cultural fit. In fact, we’re the only industrial staffing company to offer a Job Matching Cultural Fit program. We only send our clients candidates who will work well within the organization. That means greater employee engagement and decreased turnover.

Why LINK

Staffing in one of the largest and fastest-growing B2B industries, generating billions in revenue worldwide. According to Staffing Industry Analysts, the American staffing industry has continued to grow twice as fast on average than the rest of the economy since the end of the Great Recession in 2009. According to the American Staffing Association: 3 million temporary and contract employees work for staffing companies each week 9 out of 10 staffing candidates say staffing work made them more employable 35% of staffing candidates were offered a permanent job

Owning a LINK franchise allows you to make a difference in the lives of people in your own community. When you match candidates with organizations, you are enabling those candidates to take care of themselves and their families and contribute to the local economy. Be your own boss. LINK provides each franchisee the opportunity to nurture their entrepreneurial spirit. You’ll have our support at every step in the franchise journey, and you’ll be independent business owner at the same time.

Training and Support

LINK has perfected our franchise model over the past 40 years, and we want to share that knowledge with all of our LINK business owners. Each franchisee receives personalized attention from our support team who will be on the ground with you before, during and after your agency’s grand opening.

LINK also provides ongoing, tailored support in marketing and operations, including the benefit of our all-in-one business operating system and access to our online continual learning portal, LINK U. What’s more, we provide HR, billing, collections, and payroll funding services to each franchisee so that you can focus on growing your business.

And all that is just from corporate. The LINK franchisee network is a close-knit group that wants each franchisee to succeed. They are a great resource for advice, wisdom and support.

Ideal Candidate

We’re looking for self-starters with business acumen who are ready for the responsibility of business ownership and are excited to join the LINK franchise system. LINK franchisees care about their communities and are looking to be in control of their own incomes. Let’s talk if you have the passion to help people find their career path and the drive to start a proven business in your market.

Testimonial

“LINK Staffing has afforded me the opportunity to be my own boss, to implement new ideas and to think outside the box, since you always have to keep reinventing yourself in this business. My office has been very successful over 10 years, we have won Office of the Year 3 times and have won numerous other awards. In December of 2017, I made a decision to renew my Franchise Agreement for an additional 5 years. My decision to renew was an easy one, I love what I do and I love LINK!”

- Pat James, LINK Franchisee

*Refer to 2018 Franchise Disclosure Document for details.