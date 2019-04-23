Property inspections is a recession resistant industry! Morrison Plus franchisee’s are helping protect the “American Dream” one inspection at time!

Why Morrison Plus

Morrison Home Inspections was founded January 1, 2007. The founder Duane Morrison worked out of his home in Pasadena, California where he was the sole inspector. In the first year, sales topped $60,000 and over $100,000 in 2008. By the summer of 2008 the company started performing mold and commercial inspections and as sales continued to climb, it became a multi-inspector company. In 2011 the company had 5 employees and opened the first office location in Glendora, California. In 2017, the name changed to Morrison Plus Property Inspections and in 2019 the first franchises were opened in Bellflower and Burbank, with the original pilot company remaining in Glendora. In 2019, the Glendora pilot is on pace and expected to top $1 Million in sales.

Training & Support

The Morrison Plus Franchising system is aimed at establishing your business as a successful full-service property inspection company.

Morrison Plus is unmatched in the industry for technical training. The Morrison Plus Academy trains franchisees to perform thorough inspections and write professional reports, market your business to real estate professionals, and successfully run your new business. At the academy you will receive classroom instruction, live in office operations training, and perform real inspections for home buyers. With the best infield training in the industry we follow a “learning by doing” theory of education, fast tracking you to successfully operating your property inspection business.

After completion of the Morrison Plus Academy, we will visit you in your territory providing expert consulting on day to day operations! Each week our marketing team leads a “Power Growth Meeting” to discuss strategies focused on increasing your businesses revenue.

Once you’ve mastered home inspections, the Morrison Plus Academy offers training in specialty services such as commercial, mold, sewer, and chimney inspections.

Here at Morrison Plus, our mission is your success!

Testimonials

"I partnered with Morrison Plus in May of 2019. There was a lot of fear with the unknown of being my own business owner. Questions like how am I going to get work? Can I manage my own business? What will my income look like? Is this the right decision? They helped me overcome these obstacles with a methodical step by step process. I’m seeing success and growth with the business and I’m now excited about the future instead of worried."

Taylor Poage

Morrison Plus Property Inspections of Burbank, California

"I have been with the company for 2 years and purchased my franchise in early 2019. It’s been a great experience, especially because I’ve gotten a lot of work and my numbers have been great. I struggled with the marketing aspect of the business but with their continued support, I’ve been able to promote myself and my numbers have gone up every month. I’m happy I made the decision to go with Morrison Plus Property Inspections."

David Nguyen

Morrison Plus Property Inspections of Bellflower, California