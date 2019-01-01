California Tortilla is a unique fast casual Mexican restaurant franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food. We focus on one aspect that many other Fast Casuals continue to ignore; quality.

WHAT IS CALIFORNIA TORTILLA?

We are California Tortilla and we are Mexican Re-Imagined. From the ingredients to the preparation to customer service, we’ve transformed a “quick bite” into a mouth-watering, crave-inducing, “I can’t wait to come back” experience.

California Tortilla is a unique fast casual Mexican restaurant franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food. We focus on one aspect that many other Fast Casuals continue to ignore; quality. We source the best ingredients from local farm to table purveyors. We use only premium proteins and our salsa, guacamole, queso and sauces are made fresh daily and are never frozen. In fact, there’s no freezer on site at all. Our menu is Chef-Inspired, and while we cater to individual customer needs, we offer bold and exciting flavor profiles in our signature products. Perhaps most importantly, guests aren’t a number at Cal Tort. They are individuals… people that we really like and want to see again and again.

Our Chef-Inspired Creations blend flavors from around the world with the best of Mexican. At Cal Tort, you’ll find addictive combinations like Honey Lime, Korean BBQ and our signature California Screamin’. And just in case you’re looking to turn up the heat on your favorite dish, Cal Tort is home to the Wall of Flame with 75 hot sauces.

Our Mexican food franchise business model proves that if you are hyper-focused on providing a high quality product and a great customer experience, then you will be successful. The proof for this premise is our financial success. We invite you to research the economics of our business model in comparison to other Fast Casuals out there, and come to that determination yourself.

We’re looking for individuals who share our passion for providing a best-in-class experience, products and customer service. We want to partner with entrepreneurs who are hungry to succeed, grow into multiple locations and bring customers a quality product unlike anything they’ve experienced before. A strong restaurant background is a plus, though is not necessarily a firm prerequisite.

WHY CALIFORNIA TORTILLA?

Chef-Inspired Menu

Excellent Unit Economics

Growing Industry

Fresh Ingredients

The California Tortilla business model is different than most Fast Casual opportunities out there. Our Mexican food franchise is relentless about ensuring we use only the highest quality ingredients available. We have Chef-Inspired recipes that compete with even the most upscale Mexican restaurants, only our food is served quickly and affordably. As a result, our unit economics are some of the best you’ll find in the industry. We’re not stopping there. We spend our days improving the California Tortilla customer experience to make sure that each visit to one of our Mexican restaurant franchise locations is beyond expectations. It’s Mexican Re-imagined.

HEAR IT FROM OUR FRANCHISE OWNERS

“Short term, I want to remodel and get a second manager in so I can look at getting a second store. Long term, in 5-10 years I’d like to have 5-10 stores. I feel comfortable with the company and I feel comfortable with the process.”

THOMAS GEARY Franchise Owner

“What stood out was the freshness of the ingredients. The variety is limitless. The freshness of the ingredients, the choices, and the people. Every California Tortilla I’ve been to, people are just happy.”

VIBHU SETHI Franchise Owner

