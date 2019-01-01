A Snapology franchise consists of a mixture of fun activities for children ages 2-14 using building toys and technology that combine play with education. Kids have so much fun in our classes and camp activities that they don’t even realize they’re learning.
When you purchase a Snapology franchise, we make setting up your own business a breeze. You will be able to offer camps, activities, and enrichment classes for children with your own mobile business based out of your own home. Starting your own Snapology franchise is affordable, flexible, and provides a great opportunity for success.
Our Approach
Our approach is based on proven research; that childrens’ best learning experiences come from actively designing, creating, interacting and inventing. Snapology activities encourage social skilals and teamwork, while teaching science, technology, engineering, art, math and literacy concepts.
Looking for a Children’s Franchise? Look no further!
Snapology provides the tools necessary to operate and manage a thriving business. Spend 4 days with us to observe the successful operation of our Pittsburgh location. By the conclusion of training, you’ll have the knowledge, materials and education to sell and teach your first class. Snapology’s model is based on collaborative principles.
Benefits
- • Low start-up cost
- • Low overhead
- • Flexible (part-time or full-time)
- • Programs are affordable for parents
- • Profitable even in a difficult economy
- • Use of Snapology’s guidelines, lesson plans (1,000+ hours and over 70 themes and topics) & techniques make ownership easy
- • Broad Territory
- • Continued development of new programs and fresh ideas
- • Collective input from all Snapology franchises
- • Freedom to own your own business
How is Snapology Different
- • Most Growth Paths - Snapology offers part-time vs. full time business opportunity options as well as home-based (community-based) programs vs. physical Discovery Center and mobile Bus options. Yes, that’s right! Snapology is the only STEAM franchise with a mobile STEAM Lab Bus option. Snapology supports their franchisees in whatever options best suit their personal and business goals. Choose your own path, be happy and let the success follow.
- • Largest Age Range Served - Snapology offers core programs to children ages 2-14 as well as Corporate Team Building to adults and programs for Senior Citizens. That's a wider age range than any of our competitors. Wider age range means more money in your pocket...hands down.
- • Most Curriculum Offered - Snapology offers over 60 core programs, each with up to 15 hours of curriculum, plus over 40 additional birthday party themes. That's over 1000 hours of curriculum - WAY more than any of our competitors. More curriculum means customers keep coming back for additional programing and that means even more money in your pocket...BOOM!
- • Most Support for Owners - Simply put, you won't find a franchise with a bigger or better support team or with more support tools. From our amazing daily operations support team to our dedicated Marketing team and dedicated Curriculum team to our proprietary, custom built support and training tools, we have your back every step of the way. Video support, email support, phone support, webinars, 1000s of documents at your fingertips…you name it, we have it, We put our franchisees first in everything we do...and we're always developing more to help our owners out.
- • Biggest Territories - With our standard territory of 100 schools and at least 50 preschools, you'll be off and running within 6-8 weeks after training. That's more than anyone in the industry. Why? Because we don't play games. We want you to be successful without purchasing multiple locations/units. Plus, you can add more schools as you grow...easy breezy.