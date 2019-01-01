Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions

The World’s Leading Service Provider for Eco-Friendly, Weekly Repeat, Cooking Oil Filtration and Fryer Management for Commercial Kitchens.

Filta’s Mission

It is The Filta Group’s commitment to increase the profitability of each franchise owner, year after year. We are dedicated to providing our Franchisees with new and improved Environmental Kitchen Solutions, so they can maximize the earnings potential at each client.

For over 20 years, the FiltaFry service has always established our customer base and spearheaded our growth. Over time, Filta has added additional revenue generating services such as FiltaBio, FiltaGold, FiltaCool and FiltaDrain for their franchise owners. Our R&D department is continually market testing new products and services for future roll-out.

These additional services have created a multiple revenue stream model and we have seen a distinct move from our initial man and a van operation to an executive style model which has drawn entrepreneurs seeking to develop a multi-van, multi-unit operation.

International Franchising in an Age of Eco Awareness

Since 1996, The Filta Group has been providing unparalleled service around the world to restaurants and other food service establishments. Following great success in the UK with the FiltaFry franchise, The Filta Group began offering the rights to operate in other Countries throughout the world. In 2003, the founders took the brand to the United States and expanded into Canada in 2017. "Going Green" wasn't necessarily sexy back in the mid-90s, although Filta has always positioned itself in that way. Today, one of the pillars of the company is being positive stewards of the environment which is proven through the significantly reduced consumption of their customers.

Why mobile Environmental Kitchen Solutions?

Little or No Competition & Weekly Repeat Service

We generally attract the type of Franchisee who is specifically considering a mobile, out-of-home business that is largely based on repeat business. This could be services like cleaning, lawn care, pest control, etc. Now, think of all the options that a customer has with these types of businesses. There are long-standing footholds in this space with a lot of competition.

The difference of Filta is that we are not in a competitive space. In fact, we introduced micro-filtration service to the US and have long established ourselves as the industry leader worldwide. Simply put – there’s little to no competition. Knowing that there are not multiple companies all fighting for the same business frees you up to focus on new business without constantly looking over your shoulder.

Our proven system is designed to help all of us grow together… If you’re successful, we’re successful.

There’s a well-oiled machine behind you (pun intended!). Filta has been in the US since 2003 and has secured contracts with very well-known businesses locally, regionally, and at the corporate level. There are many endorsements and testimonials to point to when seeking out new customers. Moreover, the FiltaNet support system allows collaboration for business development. In many cases this gives you a bigger foot in the door.

Go into business for yourself, but not by yourself.

One of the most attractive features of buying a Franchise is the Training and Support that you receive as a Franchise Owner. This is something we take very seriously at Filta, because if our Franchise Owners aren’t successful, than we cannot be successful as a Franchise Organization. Remember, when you buy a Franchise, you are buying a PROVEN SYSTEM. You’re purchasing a system that has already established best practices and our team will help you avoid common pitfalls.