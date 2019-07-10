OWN A STRIDE FRANCHISE
STRIDE is here to reinvent the definition of a runner, where we’ve created a space where running is for all fitness levels of walker, jogger or runner. It is the first and only indoor running franchise, where Certified Run Coaches lead dynamic interval classes and members choose their speed & intensity on state-of-the-art Woodway treadmills to match their individual fitness level and goals.
Running is an essential mode of fitness. It is the most engaging, most effective way to achieve your mental and physical goals. Empowering, inspiring, and motivating. Running is the vehicle that propels you towards your strongest, most confident self and STRIDE will help you get there.
WHY OWN A STRIDE STUDIO?
FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE
With a proven concept in a number of competitive markets, STRIDE has extensive market potential - be the first to bring STRIDE’s truly unique and highly efficient running concept to your local market!
EXTENSIVE SUPPORT
We believe extensive training drives your success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way!
EXECUTIVE MODEL
Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.
STRONG INVESTMENT
Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has decades of experience in fitness franchising.
CLAIM YOUR TERRITORY
Backed by the largest Fitness Franchise, Xponential Fitness, STRIDE has the brand strength and proven franchise model to deliver excellent profit potential. International & U.S. markets are available for multi-unit and single-unit investors. Don’t miss the opportunity to own your local market!