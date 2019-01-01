Kitchen Wise offers organization solutions for the most-used spaces in homes: kitchens, bathrooms, and pantries. Their system provides design consultation, product selection, and installation.

FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY

The Kitchen Wise franchise opportunity is available nationwide, and we have prime, exclusive territories available across the nation. If you are seeking a home-based business with low overhead, great cash flow, and minimal staff, then Kitchen Wise may be just what you’re looking for. Own the Kitchen Wise exclusive territory close to home, where you can help homeowners organize their kitchens, pantry, and bathrooms with our quality products. And with limited competition in most markets, there’s a tremendous opportunity to establish a reputation and grow revenues.

HOME-BASED BUSINESS

Enjoy the freedom and flexibility that comes from working from home. Kitchen Wise franchisees bring the showroom to clients homes.

LOW INVESTMENT

Our initial investment of $76,850 is what you’ll need to effectively launch your Kitchen Wise business and operate for the first six months.

2-3 EMPLOYEES

Our business model is easily scalable and cost-effective to operate profitably with no inventory and minimal staffing.

LARGE TERRITORIES

Our exclusive large territories provide you with more than enough households that meet our demographic criteria for Kitchen Wise customer prospects.

NO INVENTORY

No need to have money tied up in inventory. Our manufacturer stocks most items and is able to process orders in as little as 1 day.

STRONG CASH FLOW

Our business model does not require large cash reserves to fund inventory, therefore, cash flow is typically strong and receivables are typically small.

FIND A BUSINESS YOU’LL LOVE

CREATE INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS

Kitchen Wise helps homeowners implement “Intelligent Solutions for Efficient Living” through our wide selection of products. Being a solution provider, as a Kitchen Wise franchise owner is both rewarding and can be quite lucrative. More importantly, it has the opportunity and attributes to become a business that you not only thrive in but one that you can truly enjoy what you do.

CREATE THE LIFESTYLE YOU’VE ALWAYS WANTED

There’s much to be said for regaining your freedom and being able to make a good living. Today it’s often thought to find that perfect balance between work and being with the ones you love. Develop your Kitchen Wise business from home and around your lifestyle. Have the flexibility to change priorities at a moments notice, enjoy vacations with your family, and not have to report to anyone. Sure, you have to work hard to be successful. But your success can be on your terms with Kitchen Wise.