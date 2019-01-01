Own a Cutting Edge, International, Explosive Bitcoin ATM Business. Cash in on the buying and selling of cryptocurrency with Bitbox's Franchise

Why BITBOX

Bitbox ATM's provide your customers with the fastest way to buy Bitcoin

Bitbox opens the market for any business owner who wants to start a ground floor, revenue-generating cash business with limited knowledge or tech skills. Bitcoin ATM's provide customers with cryptocurrency immediately to purchase goods worldwide. Other exchanges and means to buy Bitcoin take up to a week to receive.

Bitbox handles every aspect of your new Bitcoin ATM business

In the past, Bitcoin ATM operators have gotten confused about the technological requirements and need for a network of providers. Bitbox handles all of that for you. We find your location, install your machine and take care of all compliance and regulations. You simply purchase a Bitbox package and sit back and relax.

What you can expect

The team at Bitbox is a collective of highly-skilled individuals who know how to do their job properly. We know the needs and expectations of our customers. Whether you want a Bitcoin ATM for your place of business, or would like to become our franchisee, Bitbox is clearly the best choice.

Our workers are very dedicated and possess a specific set of skills that separate us from the competition. We know how to find the best locations for your Bitbox, as well as negotiate and secure the contracts with the owners of these sites.

We don’t do anything unless we get your approval – at Bitbox, the customers are always our first priority. Our employees are always ready to help!

Benefits Of Bitbox

Preferred Pricing

Bitbox is your one-stop shop for Bitcoin ATM ownership with no further ongoing royalties.

Further Maintanence

Bitbox completes all initial and ongoing continued maintenance for your Bitcoin ATM.

Premium Locations

Bitbox provides you with pre-qualified high traffic locations to place your Bitcoin ATM.

Superior Support

Bitbox will be readily at your call whenever you need questions answered or issues solved.

Installation & Setup

Bitbox installs your machine at the agreed upon location and completes all set up.

Ads & Marketing

Bitbox markets your location to the masses through the Bitcoin ATM web network along with onsite signage.

Legal & Compliance

This industry involves vast regulations. Bitbox handles all compliance for your machine.

Cash Pickup Services

If desired, receive cash pick up services from our select armored truck program.