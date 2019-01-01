A STRONG FOUNDATION.

ROCK-SOLID EXPERIENCE.

GROUND-FLOOR OPPORTUNITY.

Concrete Craft is unique in the marketplace—no other company can offer what we do. We are sought after by discriminating homeowners and businesses to beautify and bring value to their properties.

If you’re looking for an opportunity where the sky is the limit and where your hard work is actually rewarded, a decorative concrete franchise could be right for you.

WHY OWN A CONCRETE CRAFT FRANCHISE ?

Our low entry and overhead costs make it easy to ramp up your business and keep the money you make.

Construction/concrete experience isn’t necessary! We provide extensive training for you and your team.

Our Franchise Owners love being able to connect with homeowners and businesses that want to make a big impression.

Our business model lets you work from anywhere, including your home.

With no national franchise competition, we’re the premier name in the decorative concrete space.

You’re in an emerging niche market that is hot right now on major home improvement cable networks. Consumer demand is built in.

2 week initial classroom training period and ongoing support.

What makes Concrete Craft so unique?

Most decorative concrete companies, usually mom-and-pop operators, specialize in only one process: either stamped, stained, or decorative. Concrete Craft has mastered all three, providing a unique competitive advantage for our Franchise Owners. We have also created proprietary product blends that are the envy of the industry. Read on to learn more about the advantages of franchising!

Our distinctive processes and techniques are second to none.

We start with a unique rubberized polymer, which allows our overlay to not only be flexible, but to cure to compression strength, just under 5,000 pounds per square inch, making it extremely durable. Concrete Craft uses a proprietary, fiber-enriched, coarse sand overlay mix to create a more durable and realistic surface that will be enjoyed for many years with minimal maintenance. Our coloring system has built-in UV protection and, in combination with our sealers, creates a beautiful, low-maintenance surface.

Concrete Craft has also created a cutting-edge technique that allows us to create a finish that simulates real stone. Our hand-cut and custom-colored approach to fabricating stone is a process that sets Concrete Craft apart from the competition. Each piece of stone is shaped and reshaped to have the look and feel of natural rock.

We utilize the finest pigments available, in most instances using integral colors, which penetrate the entire slab for better longevity and consistent color. The average competitor uses powders that color only the top 3/16 of an inch.

Our highlighting and antiquing products utilize the latest nanotechnology, in UV- resistant colors, combined with top-of-the-line sealers.

Hear why our Franchise Owners recommend Concrete Craft.

“I’m five years into this and making more than I was in my previous job—obviously that was an improvement. My time is more flexible than it was in my previous job. I’m not going to lie—it was a lot of hard work just to get to this point. I’m not where I want to be yet, but Concrete Craft has really helped me grow as a person and as a businessman.”

Todd Rzepka, Concrete Craft, Chicago, IL

“One reason I would recommend a Concrete Craft franchise is they have so many different products—you’re not relying on one specific scope of work for all of your business. You’ve got a lot of support. They’re always trying to find a way to make it easier on the Franchise Owners. Basically, any way they can help to produce revenue and business, they’re on it.”

Fred Mata, Concrete Craft, Dallas, TX