Verve Taco-Scratch Mexican Kitchen

What is franchising and what should you expect?
- – Support structure
- – Established business model and brand
- – Established processes and procedures
- – Purchasing advantages
- – Peer group
- – Alignment
- – Passion
Why Verve Taco?
- • Premier Scratch Mexican Kitchen
- • Best in class Quality
- • Experienced support with over 60+ combined experience to assist with every step of the process
Royalty and Fees
- Initial Investment Range-$297,450 TO $750,200
- Franchise Fee: $40,000 (Discounts for Multiples)
- Royalty:
- $1,000 minimum per month up to 6% of “Gross Sales”
- Marketing Fund:
- $400 minimum per month, up to 2% of Gross Sales
- Support - Real Estate
Assist with the site selection process
- • Partner with strong local brokers
- • Top brokers in each market
- • Clear understanding of market and VT’s criteria and requirements
- • Protected Territory with Demographic Study
- • Assist with lease negotiations
- • Lease review and comment
Site Criteria
- • 1800-2500 sq. ft. of space with patio
- • Heavy foot traffic as well as strong drive time traffic
- • Strong anchors
- • Complimentary Co-tenants
Support - Design & Construction
- • Provide architectural layout template
- • Assistance with the construction process (Options for complete turnkey)
Support - Training
36 Hours of Classroom Training
112 Hours of On The Job Training
Support - Operations
On-site Opening Assistance
- • On-site Opening assistance
On-going Operational Support
- • Field consultant support – Year-round
- • Additional Training
Support-Marketing & Product Development
- • Local Store Marketing Support
- • Social Media Marketing Support
- • Loyalty Programs – “Como”
- • Online Franchisee Store
LOCATIONS
CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS:
- • 729 Montana, Santa Monica, CA 90403
- • Corporate Test Kitchen
Westfield Mall, Palm Desert
- • Ft. Lauderdale, Florida COMING SOON!!
United States Growth
Single Unit; Multiple Units; and Masters Available. 3rd Party Financing.
Verve Taco Infrastructure
Corporate Office:
Santa Monica, CA
Executive Team
- • CEO/Founder
- • President/Founder
- • COO
- • Operations
- • Corporate Training Manager
- • Corporate Stores Manager/Operations Team
- • Supply Chain
- • VP Development
- • A&E
- • Construction Design
- • Senior Project Manager
- • Director of Communications and Sales
- • Franchise Sales
- • Marketing Team
- • local store marketing management
- • Social media manager
- • Graphic designer
Thank you for spending your time to research Verve Taco –The Premiere Scratch Mexican Kitchen
Franchisee Satisfaction is our main goal!