Verve Taco-Scratch Mexican Kitchen

Verve Taco-Scratch Mexican Kitchen

Authentic flavors, marinated Carne Asada, El Pastor and Chicken roasted on vertical rotisseries, paired with our house made salsas, all cradled in a homemade tortilla.
Verve Taco-Scratch Mexican Kitchen
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$297,450 - $750,200
Financing Available
Yes

What is franchising and what should you expect?

  • – Support structure
  • – Established business model and brand
  • – Established processes and procedures
  • – Purchasing advantages
  • – Peer group
  • – Alignment
  • – Passion

Why Verve Taco?

  • • Premier Scratch Mexican Kitchen
  • • Best in class Quality
  • • Experienced support with over 60+ combined experience to assist with every step of the process

Royalty and Fees

  • Initial Investment Range-$297,450 TO $750,200
  • Franchise Fee: $40,000 (Discounts for Multiples)
  • Royalty:
  • $1,000 minimum per month up to 6% of “Gross Sales”
  • Marketing Fund:
  • $400 minimum per month, up to 2% of Gross Sales
  • Support - Real Estate

Assist with the site selection process

  • • Partner with strong local brokers
  • • Top brokers in each market
  • • Clear understanding of market and VT’s criteria and requirements
  • • Protected Territory with Demographic Study
  • • Assist with lease negotiations
  • • Lease review and comment

Site Criteria

  • • 1800-2500 sq. ft. of space with patio
  • • Heavy foot traffic as well as strong drive time traffic
  • • Strong anchors
  • • Complimentary Co-tenants

Support - Design & Construction

  • • Provide architectural layout template
  • • Assistance with the construction process (Options for complete turnkey)

Support - Training

36 Hours of Classroom Training

112 Hours of On The Job Training

Support - Operations

On-site Opening Assistance

  • • On-site Opening assistance

On-going Operational Support

  • • Field consultant support – Year-round
  • • Additional Training

Support-Marketing & Product Development

  • • Local Store Marketing Support
  • • Social Media Marketing Support
  • • Loyalty Programs – “Como”
  • • Online Franchisee Store

LOCATIONS

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS:

  • • 729 Montana, Santa Monica, CA 90403
  • • Corporate Test Kitchen

Westfield Mall, Palm Desert

  • • Ft. Lauderdale, Florida COMING SOON!!

United States Growth

Single Unit; Multiple Units; and Masters Available. 3rd Party Financing.

Verve Taco Infrastructure

Corporate Office:

Santa Monica, CA

Executive Team

  • • CEO/Founder
  • • President/Founder
  • • COO
  • • Operations
  • • Corporate Training Manager
  • • Corporate Stores Manager/Operations Team
  • • Supply Chain
  • • VP Development
  • • A&E
  • • Construction Design
  • • Senior Project Manager
  • • Director of Communications and Sales
  • • Franchise Sales
  • • Marketing Team
  • • local store marketing management
  • • Social media manager
  • • Graphic designer

Thank you for spending your time to research Verve Taco –The Premiere Scratch Mexican Kitchen

Franchisee Satisfaction is our main goal!