There's a lot of money to be made as a Drone Pilot. Provide innovative services to real estate professionals. Love what you do and you'll never work another day in your life!

Can be run part-time Yes

Can be operated from home Yes

Start a Hommati Franchise

The Sky Is No Longer The Limit!

Provide Innovative Services To Real Estate Agents

As a Franchise Owner of Hommati, you’ll offer a wide range of innovative and much needed services to real estate professionals:

• 3D Interactive Tours

• Virtual Reality Tours

• Virtual Staging

• Aerial HD Video / Stills

• Floor Plans With Measurements

• Ultra HD 34MP (up to 4K) Photography

• Augmented Reality Services

• Sign Placement / Removal Service

• Lockbox Placement / Removal Service

• Door Hanger Services

• Hommati Website and App

• Free Automated Brochure Creation

• Quick turnaround time

Profit on The Paradigm Shift

Times are changing. The days of Real Estate Agents just putting a sign in the yard, holding an open house and advertising in the classifieds are gone.

Agents need to provide their clients with innovative technology to stay competitive in today's real estate market.

That’s where you come in.

The Industry

Commercial drones will be a $127 billion global industry in 2020, up from $2 billion in 2016. (PricewaterhouseCoopers Estimate, 6,350% Projected Growth in 4 years.)

There are 1,368,530 real estate agents in the U.S. (National Association of Realtors)

According to MLS statistics, homes with aerial images sold 68 percent faster than homes with standard images. (RIS Media )

73 percent of homeowners say that they are more likely to list with a real estate agent who uses video to market their home; however, only 9 percent of agents create listing videos. (National Association of REALTORS®)

How Much Can You Earn?

While we cannot make guarantees on how much you can earn, we can tell you our suggested price and how long services generally will take. For example:

Premium Listing Package Includes:

• 3D Tour

• Aerial Video/Stills

• 2D 4K Ultra HD Photography

• VR Tour

• Video Slideshow

• Floor Plan

Package Price:

• Average Retail: $285

• Average Featured Agent Discounted Price: $229

• Average Time on Site - 2 hours 15 minutes

• Average Time Post Production - 1 hour 45 minutes

The Benefits Of A Hommati Franchise: