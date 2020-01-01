Men In Kilts is North America's leading window, gutter and siding cleaning and pressure washing franchise.

Own a Friendlier, Industry-Leading, Recession-Resistant Business.

Men In Kilts is North America's leading window, gutter and siding cleaning and pressure washing franchise. Build a business which serves the growing demands of the multi-billion dollar cleaning and building maintenance industry. Join the Men In Kilts franchise family and you'll become a part of a reliable business that delivers an unparalleled level of professional service to both the residential and commercial markets.

Founded in 2010, Men In Kilts is a friendlier cleaning service franchise. The total investment ranges from $75,000 to $210,000. Men In Kilts can create a territory package for you that is well-suited to fulfill your business goals. Different financing opportunities to help you get started are also available. Prospects are asked to have a minimum of $75,000 to be considered as a franchise owner.

The Need for Clean

Someone has to do the dirty work! This means that as long as homes and commercial properties exist, you will benefit from steady demand. From one-time cleans to seasonal services and recurring business, your franchise will have the opportunity for long-term success.

Benefits

 Little to No Inventory

 Free Nights and Weekends

 Flexible Hoursv

 Affordable Start-Up Costs

 Low Competitive Risk

Industry-Leading Marketing & Technology

Our cutting edge software allows you to run your business smoothly while our dynamic marketing, stand-out brand, and top-notch equipment help you keep your clients happy and your franchise growing.

 Cloud Software

 Search Engine Optimization

 & Pay-Per-Click Services

 Customized Marketing

 Materials

 Recruiting Specialists

 Top Vendor Partnerships

Your Friendly (Kilted) Franchise Partner

With 25+ years in the franchising, we understand the needs and wants of franchisees, this is why we consider ourselves franchisee friendly. We’re dedicated to providing the best support which means you’ll never have to look at your business and wonder if the “window is cleaner on the other side.”

 Personal Business & Marketing Coaches

 National Sales Center

 No Weekly Royalty Fees

 No Required Marketing Spend

 90-Day Out Clause

An Investment for Every Kilt

It doesn’t have to cost you millions to own a great franchise. Starting at just $75,000, we can create a territory package for you that is well-suited to fulfill your business goals. We also have different financing opportunities to help you get started.

• Small Business Loan

• Convert Current Business

• Veteran, EMT/Paramedic, Firefighter Discount

• 401K Rollover

• Direct Financing

Testimonials

“Men In Kilts' leading marketing and technologies make success a snap!”

– Jen, Men In Kilts Owner

“I love owning a business that helps our community and has allowed me to get my family involved. My two sons now work with me in the business and it has been a terrific family venture.”

– Judy Briggs, Men In Kilts Owner