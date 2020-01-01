Gold Rush is an entertainment business with two-hour quest shows for any groups and occasions. Started in 2017, the franchise network works with 150 partners in 5 countries. Franchisees offer unique concept of entertainment with custom scenarios, ready-made decorations, actors, and catering

Can be operated from home Yes

Start your own event planning business with a successful partner

Receive your first profit in just 2 weeks and generate up to $40,000 per month.

We offer a unique franchise that can not only make you a lot of money, but also become the business you’re actually passionate about.

Gold Rush is a live-action adventure

It immerses participants in the era of gold mining in the Wild West with realistic decorations and tons of unique equipment, such as a gold-washing complex, tent camp, bank with a machine for minting coins, precious stones and gold nuggets.

Gold Rush is a successful event planning franchise with more than 160 partners worldwide

We produce unique equipment and offer all-inclusive support. Since 2014 we've helped our partners grow and get a steady income of up to $40,000 per month.

We give all the necessary tools to effectively start your business

• Individual website and powerful internet marketing system

You will have your own website and end-to-end advertising analytics system. You will be able to launch the sales process and get advance payments for games even before the quest playground is ready.

You will receive step-by-step algorithms to negotiate with potential customers to boost your sales. Well-thought-out scripts will help you negotiate with the landlord of the premises, where you plan host your quest games, and get the best deal on the lease.

In a separate document we provide detailed instructions on how to find a perfect venue: how to choose the premises, how to save on your rent, how to negotiate, etc. In addition to the instructions, you will also receive support from the entire team, we will make sure that you choose the right playground for your quests.

• Uniquely designed equipment and props, bright and fancy costumes, accessories and decorations.

We will ship several tons of the necessary equipment, designed and manufactured in our production facility, directly to your city. We will help you install everything right on the day of delivery. We will arrange the territory and demonstrate how everything works.

Our designers have already developed all the presentations, flyers, booklets and other branded materials to use in your promotional campaigns. Everything is designed in accordance with the theme of the quest game. Our visuals use bright cheerful colors and immediately catch the eye.

Using CRM system you can easily track not only your own, but also some of your partners’ business indicators who are also a part of the franchise network. It will help you to grow and develop your business and increase your profits: you can always contact the most successful franchisees in our private chat and ask them a question.

Running live-action games since 2014

We have done a complete breakthrough in the event industry on the Eastern-European market, and polished every little detail to make this project absolutely breathtaking — we have even launched a production center for the custom decorations manufacturing.

Today our live-action games are open in 90 cities across the CIS region.

Everyone who is willing to take part in the project can become our business partner