Blue Moon Estate Sales is an industry-leading estate sale provider specializing in efficient residential and commercial liquidation services for individuals relocating, downsizing or handling personal assets.

Quick Summary

Blue Moon Estate Sales was established in 2009 with a mission to set new standards in an unregulated industry. The need for an estate sale typically comes about during a particularly stressful point in a person’s life. They may be moving, downsizing or managing a loved one’s belongings. Our ultimate goal is to efficiently minimize that stress and maximize results.

Helping people is what motivates us, and we pride ourselves on providing excellent service to both our clients and customers. Estate sales are a big undertaking, and we have it down to a science. The foundation that we have built supports a trustworthy, reproducible business model proven to result in great sales, loyal customers and successful franchisees.

Why Invest in an Estate Sale Franchise?

A Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise provides a tremendous opportunity in a growing, in-demand industry. For years, estate sales have been run by small, unregulated companies with varied results. Our experience, continued education and commitment to service excellence have solidified us as leaders in the markets we occupy. With millions of Baby Boomers in need of estate liquidation services, there has never been a more opportune time to start a career in this industry.

This is a recession-resistant, billion-dollar industry.



10,000 Baby Boomers reach retirement age every day.



Many are in need of downsizing possessions.

Today’s families are much smaller, and own a lot more stuff - often more than can be reasonably passed down to loved ones.

By taking advantage of Blue Moon’s complete market support, comprehensive training and reliable strategies, franchise owners can expect a high return on investment in one to two years, as well as a steady increase in returns annually.

What Makes Blue Moon Stand Out?

Very few companies exist in this franchise segment. We were the first to focus purely on estate sales, and we continue to stand out. Blue Moon has:

• A low start-up cost

• Large, protected territories

• Minimal Inventory

• A low investment with bang for your buck

• Brand confidence and recognition

• A loyal following of return customers

• An extensive web presence

• A friendly, supportive staff

• A proprietary digital platform

Our highly-scalable, home-based business model requires minimal space to store supplies and provides significant advantages, including:

• Flexible work hours

• No accounts receivable

• A loyal, direct-pay customer base

• Effective, multi-channel marketing

• A proven sale management process

• A proven client intake process

At Blue Moon, we believe in going into business for yourself but not by yourself. With us, you will receive:

• Comprehensive, hands-on training

• Ongoing educational resources

• Franchisee website maintenance

• Specialized support from a team of experts

• 24/7 access to a private community of peers

• Sister brand networking and referral opportunities

• Annual conferences

• National accounts

The Ideal Blue Moon Estate Sales Owner

Running estate sales is fast-paced, fun and a lot of work. We seek those who are energetic and ready to succeed. Whether it’s through a love of history, resale, collectibles, antiques, art or vintage items, a passion for this business is key. It is also important to remember that our clients are often experiencing stress that comes along with major life changes. With this in mind, our ideal candidate has:

• Exceptional ethics

• High energy and drive

• Strong communication skills

• Respect and compassion for others

• A willingness to follow a proven system

• A passion for the industry

• A business mindset

Learn more today about kickstarting a unique, rewarding career as a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise owner.