Mister Sparky® is known as America’s on-time electrician. Own an electrical service business with in-demand services.

Known as America's On-Time Electrician®, Mister Sparky is the country’s leading electrical services franchise brand operating in over 100 U.S. locations. From marketing strategies to customer service, there are many factors that help some electrical service franchise opportunities stand above the rest. Fortunately, our success at Mister Sparky has shown that we have found what it takes to stay ahead of the competition.

When you start a new business with our leading brand, your company is just that -- your company.

• Do more for your customers, your employees, and yourself

• Integrated systems and daily management reports keep your focus on bottom line profits

• You own 100% of your company, PLUS you gain a network of support to help you grow

Consider Being Part of Something Bigger

Mister Sparky® electric is a proud member of the Authority Brands family. Our brand along with One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning® and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing® lead the home service franchise industry with a rapidly expanding network of nearly 300 franchisees and counting. Whether you are just getting started in business or looking to grow, explore our opportunity with Mister Sparky.

WHY JOIN THE MISTER SPARKY FRANCHISE NETWORK?

In-Demand Business, In-Demand Services

The electrical repair, maintenance, design and installation services provided by Mister Sparky are in-demand year-round, and our franchise owners are committed to providing a superior level of service in the homes of customers each and every day. Indoor living spaces are a critical part of daily life and franchise ownership with Mister Sparky provides you with the opportunity to help families in your community safely enjoy their time indoors.

Versatile Business Model with High Profit Margins

From appliances and lighting to alarms and smart-home technology, homeowners are becoming increasingly reliant on a well-operating electrical system. Mister Sparky’s business model is set up to service a wide variety of needs and wants, with customer safety remaining a top priority.

Fully Integrated Software and Training

Our integrated business management software is built for the electrical, plumbing and HVAC trades and is everything you need to run an efficient and profitable business. Additionally, our award-winning affiliate company Success Academy™ trains you and your employees on a system of proven success.

Ideal Candidates:

− Are you a licensed electrician who dreams of owning your own service business?

− Are you currently a home service business owner looking to diversify?

− Do you already own a successful electrical business that you would like to grow, or sell?

− Are you an investor/entrepreneur? Investing in a Mister Sparky franchise is easy for entrepreneurs of all kinds. Let us show you what it takes to get started.

Our franchisees come from different backgrounds with different levels of experience. Some started their businesses with us, others converted from an existing electrical services business.

HEAR FROM OUR FRANCHISEES

"I was a trades guy. I wanted to grow a business but really didn’t have the skills to do it. If you have the drive and determination and want to learn, the network is very open to helping you. The network, the tools, there is no way that I would be where I’m at without this brand."