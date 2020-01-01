Why a PureChem Carpet Care® Franchise?

34 years in the Carpet Cleaning Industry we have seen and experienced just about everything you can imagine in this industry. As a PureChem Carpet Care Franchisee, there really is no compitition that can match what the "PureChem Process" offers it's franchisees and offers it's customers!

We know that every company out there claims to have the most revolutionary and unique process out there, but that doesn't change the fact that residue in carpet is worse today than it was 30 years ago! Ask yourself why that is, because that is exactly what I did over 5 years ago. And that's exactly why I created the "PureChem Process"! And, that's why I can say with confidence, that no one else out there had the solution to is #1 problem in carpet care, NO ONE!

PureChem Carpet Care®, The Affordable Carpet Cleaning Franchise!

We know that the only way we can be successful is, if our franchisee's are successful! With that simple philosophy, our focus is to help each franchisee do just that! Plus, Our initial franchise fee is less than $20,000 and you can start a second van with only about $5000 out of pocket. Some other franchises have an initial start-up cost from somewhere between $100,000 to $160,000, and to add another van is around $90,000.

With the lowest initial start-up cost of any national franchise carpet cleaning business, and only a small $300 flat monthly franchise fee. Plus, the most revolutionary line of products in the industry. And, with this philosophy, the more you do the more you keep. We believe we can become the fastest growing carpet cleaning franchise in the country!

Our Franchisee's enjoy many benefits such as;

Comprehensive training

Expert Marketing strategies and support

Business management software

Top of the line and Exclusive products

Ongoing product research and development

Periodic seminars and national conferences

How Can We Be So Confident?

Because I have cleaned carpets with just about every method you can think of, And I have yet to see any other method that can do for their customers that the "PureChem Process' can do!