The hottest new franchise from the team behind Anytime Fitness is now franchising!

NOW FRANCHISING

Basecamp Fitness is expanding its franchising opportunities both domestically and globally. The new fitness concept is owned by Self Esteem Brands—parent franchisor to Anytime Fitness, the largest fitness franchise. The workout is one of the fastest and most efficient programs on the market and solves the needs of our customers’ busy lifestyle.

WHY BASECAMP FITNESS

COMMUNITY-FOCUSED

Basecamp Fitness offers a group fitness format that encourages socializing, featuring intentional opportunities for members to engage both inside and outside the studio like monthly mixers, charity rides and claim-your-mile races.

WORLD CLASS SUPPORT

Self Esteem Brands is the fitness industry’s premier franchisor. From real estate to finance, training to marketing–we support franchisees like no one else. Our mission to improve the self-esteem of the word includes our franchise partners.

OPPORTUNITY*

Average annual revenue = $1.2M

Introductory franchise fee of $50,000

$500K – $735K initial investment

Turnkey business system

INDUSTRY STATS**

The US health & fitness club industry is a $32.3B industry

42% of the 62.5 million Americans that belong to a health club are members of a boutique fitness studio

Boutique fitness maintains the highest average per-month and per-visit price of any fitness format

RETAIL ATTACHMENT

Basecamp Fitness offers members an array of retail to help supplement studio revenue. From high end yoga apparel to protein and CBD enhancements, retail plays an important role in the comprehensive brand experience.

OUR ORIGIN STORY

Basecamp founder Nick Swinmurn, founder of Zappos.com, developed Basecamp Fitness based on the intense training regimens of mixed martial arts fighters. Nick took the intensity of a fighter’s workout and added the energy and community of a studio experience to create something special.

Anytime Fitness founders Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen saw the potential to take Basecamp Fitness into the Self Esteem Brands portfolio and apply the proven franchise support formula to make Basecamp Fitness the next great success story. By combining Basecamp Fitness’ high intensity interval workout to the operational expertise of Self Esteem Brands, Chuck and Dave have launched an amazing new opportunity for franchisees.