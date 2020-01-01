PetWellClinic is one of the first walk-in veterinary clinic brands, the first vet clinic brand offering franchises to multi-unit franchisees, and the leader in veterinary business technology.

Dog and cat owners have trusted PetWellClinic for basic vet services since 2010. We build that same trust with franchisees.

The idea is a straightforward, yet empowering one: a new vet clinic-concept centered around a better way to provide open and friendly preventative and wellness care for pets that keeps costs low while customer service remains at a premium.

PetWellClinic is one of the first walk-in veterinary clinic brands, the only vet clinic brand offering franchises to multi-unit franchisees, and the leader in veterinary business technology providing franchisees with a proven and proprietary software system for streamlined operations.

What Makes PetWell Different?

No surgeries and radiology means no expensive equipment and lower overhead. We only offer basic services like vaccines, wellness exams, minor ailment pet care and lab testing. That's why we provide the most affordable care to dogs and cats . Our proprietary technology was built for an appointment-less customer experience. Pet owners can walk-in any time, no need to call ahead or work your schedule around ours. We live in an on-demand society, and PetWellClinic provides on-demand, top quality care. Human healthcare has trended in the direction of walk-in clinics and urgent cares for decades. Would you go to the Emergency Room for a common cold or make an appointment for next week with your doctor? More than likely, you'd walk in to an urgent care clinic and get this basic need addressed today. The same should be true for pets, except it's not, because pet owners don't have that option. The veterinary industry is way behind as most communities only feature general practices and hospitals that require appointments, often days or weeks in advance, and cost too much. PetWellClinic is at the forefront of a veterinary industry that hasn't changed for decades. It's ready for disruption and PetWell is proving that every single day. This is a semi-passive ownership opportunity. We expect you to run the business side of things and leave the veterinary care to a hired professional. Of course, you'll want to be in your location every day in the early stages, but you'll have a highly educated professional running the day to day operations which allows you to scale to multiple locations. Actual financial performance of operating units through June of 2020 is included in Item 19 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document. We WANT you to see our performance as an essential business through the COVID pandemic.

Why Choose PetWell?