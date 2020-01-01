Veronica's is the fastest growing Hispanic Insurance Franchise in the Country. More than 90 locations in 3 states. One of the most recession-proof industries.

THE TOP HISPANIC INSURANCE BROKER

Become today a Veronica’s Insurance Branch, a company with more than 25 years in the Hispanic Market.

25 YEARS IN THE MARKET

The V Group has more than 25 years in the Insurance Market with millions of customers, a solid company.

AUTOMATICALLY APPOINTMENTS WITH CARRIERS

During the years, we’ve developed amazing agreements with the Carriers, this gives us the opportunity to automatically approve your appointment with our carriers.

BETTER COMMISIONS

Becoming a Veronica’s Franchise will give you the opportunity to earn more money thanks to our exclusive agreements with the Carriers.

We have insurances for:

Car insurance

Life insurance

Health Insurance

Home insurance

Commercial insurance

Moto insurance

Renters insurance

Boat insurance

We’re experts in the Hispanic Market

After 25 years selling insurance to Hispanic clients, you can image how much expertise we’ve developed.

Why our franchise?

• Recession-proof business model

• Nationwide Tv Network ads

• +120M in Premium Written

• Top Broker in California

• Cross & up-sales in auto, commercial, life and health insurance.

• Access to Top Carriers

• Fastest-growing market: Hispanics

• +25 years in the industry

• Marketing is in our DNA: we have a lot of experience creating campaigns for TV & Radio, events and social networks, we combine marketing strategies to reach our clients, connect and most importantly, keep them.

Our partners say:

“I have worked with Veronica’s Insurance for a while now and I can tell you that I had never known a company that maintained such an incredible closeness to the Latino public.”

- José Luis González

Estrella TV

“For us Veronica’s Insurance is not just another client, we consider them strategic partners to reach our largest audiences. We really enjoy working with them.”

Xiomara Villalobos

Univisión