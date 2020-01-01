Start an In-Demand, Home-Services Business with Recurring Revenues

Simple Service, Sophisticated Systems

The Cleaning Authority offers its franchise owners innovative methods to develop large, successful residential cleaning businesses. Owners implement an ambitious and effective customer acquisition program which, through employee management and client satisfaction systems, drives their recurring revenue business. The Cleaning Authority’s proven model combines simple business fundamentals with sophisticated systems, a robust support infrastructure, and tremendous income potential. TCA opportunity offers a great ROI, consistent annuity-based revenue and a wonderful life-style flexibility. This is a Monday thru Friday business, with few to no weekends or holidays.

In-Demand, Essential Services

Every day, The Cleaning Authority is in the business of providing services in people’s homes. The professional cleaning services provided by The Cleaning Authority are in-demand year-round and are considered essential to daily life. Our franchise owners are committed to providing superior cleaning services that ensure homeowners can enjoy their time indoors in a clean, comfortable environment.

We all know keeping indoor living spaces clean and safe is as critical now as ever. Through franchise ownership, you too can help families in your community enjoy their time indoors, spending time with loved ones.

Why Our Model Works

National Call Center

In-house call center takes thousands of calls a week so franchisees can focus on running the business.

Targeted Customer Acquisition Programs

Sophisticated, targeted, and effective marketing on a local scale and executed nationally, this program drives approximately 86% of local customer acquisition.

Effective Customer and Employee Retention Programs

The Cleaning Authority’s marketing and operations teams provide franchise owners with simple to implement, operations and HR management tools for client and employee retention.

Innovative Technology

Our unparalleled business management software allows our franchisees to track their business assets (customers and employees) and optimize efficiencies in real-time. This helps drive profitability across all areas of the business.

Real-time Profit Management: Franchisees can see their profitability to the penny live from any web-based device from anywhere in the world.

Why Choose TCA

• Work/Life Balance with Monday-Friday, 8-5 hours

• Cash-based business

• In-house marketing drives revenue

• Recurring service, residual income, incremental profitability

• Employee training and retention programs

• Work toward absentee ownership

• Simple Service. Sophisticated Systems

As home services become more in-demand, now is the perfect time to explore a professional home cleaning franchise with The Cleaning Authority.