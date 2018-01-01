PIRTEK is a unique business-to-business franchise that services, maintains, installs and replaces hydraulic hoses and fittings.

PIRTEK – A Unique B2B Industrial Based Franchise

PIRTEK is a unique business-to-business franchise and is one of the few industrial franchise business opportunities available. Wherever there’s industry, there’s plenty of demand for onsite hydraulic and industrial hose replacement services by PIRTEK. Countless pieces of equipment operate via hydraulics or pneumatics, and their hoses require regular replacement. Franchise owners can reap the benefits of that ongoing need, allowing you to build a successful business, which affords you the lifestyle you’ve dreamed of. With more than 30 years of franchising experience, the PIRTEK service-based business focuses on reducing equipment downtime by repairing and maintaining hydraulic and pneumatic powered machines, to keep machines and production crews in operation.

About PIRTEK

The business boasts 400+ Service & Supply Centers and a fleet of Mobile Service Vehicles in 23 countries. It is well matched to entrepreneurs who understand the value of building relationships. A PIRTEK franchise can capitalize on opportunities wherever industrial equipment is used - i.e., virtually everywhere.

Top 5 Industries that Benefit from PIRTEK’s Services:

Construction

Equipment Rental

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing & Production

Waste & Recycling

“Our customers don’t just come to us for parts and installation. They’re buying our experience, expertise and reputation for high quality service.” – PIRTEK Franchisee

Training and Support

With the PIRTEK system, you have over 30 years of experience and expertise on your side. You are in business for yourself, but not by yourself. Whether it's assisting you in finding a suitable location, or local marketing, the PIRTEK strategic system supports you every step of the way. As a PIRTEK franchisee, you will receive:

Advertising and Marketing: Owners can focus on building their businesses from day one. PIRTEK supports their franchisees with marketing material, promotional items and sales programs to support your growth. PIRTEK also participates in a mix of marketing channels including, SEO, national print magazines, newsletters, email campaigns, as well as national sports sponsorship programs.

Turnkey Startup: PIRTEK offers support in area evaluation, site selection, build-out, equipment, inventory, vehicle acquisitions and outfitting, certified training, proprietary computer software, customer, sales and much more.

Certified Training: PIRTEK offers its program to you and your entire team. Depending on the position, the training program ranges from one to two weeks. It covers sales, marketing, accounting, administration, IT and technical training. It also offers certifications recognized by the International Fluid Power Society.

Testimonials

“Not only do people in the community recognize the brand, but the Mobile Service Vehicles themselves are important marketing tools – like moveable billboards. PIRTEK gives us a lot of advantages.”



– John Abercrombie, owner PIRTEK Gulfgate

“The mission at PIRTEK is to deliver outstanding customer service, and the whole organization is set up to deliver that. The passion that underpins that customer service drive is what unites us. The customer that needs a hose at 3 am gets treated as if they were an extension of our family. There is a bond that comes from being in a team that can deliver that kind of service.”



– Gregory Shideler, owner PIRTEK Kent

“It’s awesome to see customers become ‘addicted’ to our onsite service when they realize how much we minimize their equipment downtime and its associated costs.”



– Jim Lager, owner PIRTEK Love Field & PIRTEK Meacham

“We all want financial success and security and PIRTEK can provide that to everyone in the network. More importantly, our customers love the service we provide giving satisfaction every day.”



– Ian Harley, owner PIRTEK Perry