Dream Vacations

Start enjoying business ownership as a home-based travel professional creating Dream Vacations for your clients.
Dream Vacations
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$3,500 - $9,800
Financing Available
Yes
Can be run part-time
Yes
View Press Releases

#1 BEST Travel Agency Franchise

We’re consistently recognized as the best home-based travel agency franchise. As part of World Travel Holdings, we’re the world’s largest cruise agency, gain instant affiliation as a powerhouse in the travel industry with unrivaled buying power.

The Exciting World of Travel

This is the perfect opportunity to explore your passion for travel and with tremendous rewards – like traveling yourself at significantly reduced or free rates! The travel industry is one of the fastest growing industries providing a formula for long-term success.

No Travel Experience Necessary

Many of our home-based franchise owners had no prior industry experience, but they all have one thing in common, a passion for travel and an entrepreneurial spirit! Full training is provided with 24/7 access to ongoing curriculum.

Unmatched Support

We’re available 24/7 and have an industry-best 1:10 support ratio! We spend $4 Million annually to offer you marketing, lead generation and exclusive promotions to support your business growth. All of our technology is web-based so you can operate your business and make reservations from anywhere with an internet connection.

Free Marketing Programs

We continually invest in you and your success, that’s why 80% of our marketing programs are offered for free and include websites, a loyalty perks program and a referral program. Your customers can book travel directly on your multiple consumer-facing, mobile-friendly websites that have been customized for your business.

Earn the Highest Commissions

You’ll earn 100% of the industry’s highest paid commission, paid weekly.Plus, we have capped royalty fees; no other travel agency franchise offers this.

Low Investment

The standard franchise fee is $9,800 but with our flexible financing you can get started for $3,500 down. We offer up to a 20% discount off the franchise fee to U.S. Veterans, active-duty spouses, first responders and community heroes including teachers and medical staff.


