Two Men And A Truck International

Nation's largest local moving franchise over 375 locations, 3,000 trucks, and a 96% referral rate

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is a customer-centric operation offering customers a complete range of home and business moving services. Franchises also offer packing and unpacking services and sell a complete line of boxes and packing supplies. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK movers are capable of doing as little or as much as needed.

According to the U.S. Census, on average, 14 percent of the population moves every year. This figure doesn't include business moves or the growing demand for manpower to move a limited number of items within homes and offices. The growth in locations (over 375) and trucks (nearly 3,000) across the nation and abroad is a testament to the fact that a moving franchise is recession-proof and is a contributor to the economy’s job creation (8,000 movers).

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK’s proven system is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity by such entities as Franchise Business Review's "Franchise 50," FranSurvey, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and The Wall Street Journal's Group of 25 High Performing Franchises which was published on www.StartupJournal.com.

It's our commitment to providing customers quality service that has helped grow our system and earned us the reputation of being the "Movers Who Care."

Our franchise system offers:

A proven operating system including user-friendly management software

Comprehensive training program for franchisees and frontline staff including initial and ongoing curriculum

Performance management tools

Ongoing support and sophisticated marketing programs

Dynamic website and franchise intranet

Brand recognition and federally protected trademark

Listed SBA Registry

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK franchisees come from diverse educational and professional backgrounds and share these attributes:

Capable of working within systems

Possess excellent communications skills

Enjoy working with people

Effective at delegating

Share our core values

Hold a strong desire to grow a business to its full potential

Created in 1985 and offered its first franchise in 1989, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK continues to grow in the U.S. (43 states) and seeks to expand internationally beyond its current franchises in Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

