Turnkey Business for Interior Design. Home or Studio based. Comprehensive Training. 130 Wholesale Suppliers. Marketing/Social Marketing/Business Platform.

Become an Interior Decorator or Residential Designer:

Live YOUR Dreams... Take Control of YOUR Future

“Best of the Best” by Entrepreneur Magazine 10 years in a row!

Talent Required, however, no formal decorating experience is necessary with our extensive ongoing training program! Decorating Den Interiors has been “Making the World More Beautiful One Room at a Time” since 1969.

A beautiful business awaits you with Decorating Den Interiors, the world's largest interior decorating franchisor and a leader in the home furnishing industry. We currently have about 300 franchisees and decorators throughout the U.S. & Canada.

We go to our clients’ homes or offices by appointment and offer interior design services with the unique access to thousands of products from top brand names of draperies, blinds, carpeting, wall coverings, fine furniture, accessories, lighting, artwork & more. Our Interior Decorators and Residential Designers work with the clients (utilizing the client's own ideas and their lighting) to select the products that fit their lifestyle. Initial consultations are complimentary and products are high quality ranging in the good/better/best categories to meet most every budget. Franchisee revenue is generated by buying direct from brand name suppliers at wholesale and offering products to their clients at a competitive retail price.

Is it YOUR time… to do What YOU Love??

For a surprisingly low investment, you too can begin building equity and a real future with your own Decorating Den Interiors franchise. Consider these advantages:

• Complete Interior Design business system

• Home Based or Studio location

• Be your own boss

• The Sky’s the limit with unlimited growth potential

• Create Your Own Hours - Flexible for family time

• Low Overhead and No Inventory

• No prior decorating experience required - our interior design and business training programs are considered a leader in the industry.

• Wholesale accounts with over 130 top suppliers & manufacturers

• Proven client development programs

• You are in business for yourself, but not by yourself with local and national mentorship and support!

Training & Education

Training begins with personalized coaching & mentoring on all aspects of our business. Initial and ongoing training of franchise owners is the foundation of our system and covers design principles, product knowledge, sales and marketing, and business management.

Training is executed via multiple education delivery techniques including web-based platforms, one on one and student classes.

Training begins with a 45-day home study preparation program. New franchisees then attend Professional Design and Sales School - a comprehensive 2-week classroom training session at Lifestyle University located in our corporate headquarters. You then launch your business and begin ongoing “hands-on” training which is provided through weekly coaching & mentoring sessions, as well as monthly regional meetings, on-line classes, our annual conference, and national training events. You receive “practical hands on training” to run the business as well as become a great Interior Decorator or Residential Designer!

Merchandising

To establish a true competitive advantage and drive your business revenue...we have partnered with more than 130 of the top names in home furnishings to offer our clients an exceptional product line. We have good/better/best quality and pricing to meet every budget. The buying power of our franchise also provides many other benefits not available to an independent decorator. Products include Window Treatments featuring Custom Draperies & Blinds, Wall coverings, Floor coverings, Fine Furniture, Casual & Outdoor Furniture, Lighting and Thousands of Accessories from which to choose.

Our franchisees have direct, wholesale accounts with over 130 suppliers – here are just a few…

Marketing

Decorating Den Interiors franchise owners are supported by proven marketing and client development programs designed to build immediate client confidence, establish credibility and enhance name recognition in your targeted local market. These programs have been developed by our specialized internal marketing team utilizing our industry expertise and refined over the past 50 years.

We build a personalized “Marketing Plan” for each franchisees’ business. This starts with a “customized client target mapping” program and grows a client base through layering of marketing techniques. Our proven client development methods and personalized tools for use in local markets include:

Internet Marketing

National Advertising

Public Relations

Strategic Direct Mail

Social Media Marketing

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Seminar Series

Specialized Direct Mail

Google Advertising (Pay per Click)

Remarketing Campaigns

CRM System

Additionally, Franchisees utilize "turn-key" direct mail programs, which target prime customers in your local area. Each owner will have access to customized, professionally created printed materials like monthly mailers, newsletters, tri-fold mailers, postcards, as well as calendars featuring our makeovers. Further layers of local marketing include customized advertisements, automatic Facebook & Instagram postings; as well as PR – decorating tip columns, press releases, and professional TV and radio ads.

Instant credibility is established through National Advertising in Interior Design publications which generates local and brand market awareness, leads and becomes a MAJOR competitive edge in any market.

We are featured in magazines such as:

Our design work has been showcased the major design magazines and on HGTV. We have an exclusive Design Competition which generates a great deal of press. Our strong public relations network has generated hundreds of articles featuring the work of our decorators and designers. Our award-winning room makeovers have graced the pages of many major design magazines and industry websites.

• Traditional Home

• Better Homes & Gardens

• Veranda

• Canadian House & Home

• House Beautiful

• Arabella

• Elle Décor

• Architectural Digest

• And others…

Our design work has been showcased the major design magazines and on HGTV. We have an exclusive Design Competition which generates a great deal of press. Our strong public relations network has generated hundreds of articles featuring the work of our decorators and designers. Our award-winning room makeovers have graced the pages of many major design magazines and industry websites.

Technology

At Decorating Den Interiors we have built our own customized technology backbone SPECIFICALLY for managing an interior design business! This technology delivers a single source solution to all the business aspects of our franchisees’ businesses. This allows each business owners to function as a true professional with professional tools, presentations and management. It’s the real deal!

This business platform allows for a streamlined way to operate each decorating business. Functions include –a personalized communication network with other designers, trainers, mentors, suppliers and marketing support; a client management system; a marketing system; an on line product library with filtered search capability among 130 manufacturers; a design project manager to include – proposal development, design layouts and invoice management; a simplified Quick-books based financial management system for the business; and finally an overall cloud-based business management capability specifically for an Interior Design business.

As you can see, this is “Turn Key”...see if you qualify. If so, just plug yourself into our system and never look back!

THE NEXT STEP:

If you have the passion and desire finally DO WHAT YOU LOVE - to build or expand a career in interior decorating and residential design, contact us for more information about our exciting business opportunity. We have a step-by-step, Mutual Discovery Process to determine if this is a solid fit for you and for us. See if you qualify to join us in our mission of “Making the World More Beautiful, One Room at a Time.”

Note: At this time, Decorating Den is only accepting inquiries from within the USA and Canada.