Huntington Learning Centers

Key Huntington facts

Outstanding student results

• Students improve over 2 grade levels in reading and math combined in just 3 months.

• Students increase an average of 5.3 ACT points or 226 SAT points.

• 2018 Graduating Seniors received $140 Million in Scholarships.

• Centers are accredited by the same organizations that accredit local schools, a recognition of excellence that few other tutoring companies earn.

• No prior education experience required. Most of our franchisees do not come from an education background.

Industry-leading revenue

• Revenues 53% higher than the closest competitor*.

• Tutoring is a fast-growing $4.9 billion industry.

• 33% average franchise center revenue growth 2009 – 2017.

• Low initial investment.

• Multiple revenue lines for students K-12.

Our story:

Huntington Learning Center is the premier national tutoring and test prep provider for the K-12 market, with over 300 locations in 41 states. It was founded in 1977 by Dr. Ray Huntington and his wife Eileen with the mission to give every student the best education possible. The company prides itself on personalized attention and proven results with individualized programs taught by certified teachers at accredited centers. Huntington began expanding by franchising in 1985 and is the #1 revenue-producing tutoring franchise, earning 53% more revenue that its closest competitor. Huntington provides extensive ongoing support from the initial journey throughout the life of the franchisee’s business, including training, marketing, operations and technology support.

Veteran offer:

Huntington honors the courage and service of our military with a 50% initial fee reduction – that’s a savings of $14,000!!

A Trusted, Proven Brand with World-Class Support

• Customized Strategy: Benefit from a full-time marketing team that provides you with proven marketing strategies and guidance to make your job easier. Our marketing team will work with you to develop a customized, comprehensive marketing plan for your center.

Operational excellence

• Grand Opening Support: Our “Steps to Success” program for new owners will help you generate top results from day one.

• Training: You’ll receive comprehensive hands-on initial and ongoing training and 24/7 access to our full library of online modules.

• Franchise Business Consultants: A team of experienced Huntington personnel who are dedicated to providing you with ongoing operational guidance and support for your center.

• National Call Center: Located within national headquarters, our call center boasts a staff of seasoned frontline professionals equipped to take initial inquiries from prospective parents and drive clients into your center.

• Learning Center Operating System: Huntington’s proprietary software assists you in operating your center by tracking inquiries, students, billing, payments, schedules, test results, prescriptions, and more.

• Navigator: Our next generation instructional system, Navigator, delivers enhanced personalized learning, high-impact teacher management, streamlined training, instantaneous reporting and increased profitability.

• KPI Dashboard: A comprehensive on-demand display of key performance indicators so you can make data-driven decisions.

*Data are based on each company’s Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDD) for all franchise centers open in 2017, except for Kumon, which are for centers open at least three years, and Tutor Doctor, which are for centers open at least one year. We estimate Club Z! revenue from its financial statement as total franchisor revenue, less purchase of trademarked material and software fees, divided by the average royalty rate, then divided by the number of centers. We estimate Kumon revenue from its FDD and a 2015 survey of its centers as average center enrollment multiplied by an average monthly enrollment charge of $120, plus registration fee of $50 and materials fees of $30 for half of its enrollments. We estimate Tutor Doctor revenue as follows: Its FDD provides (a) average enrollment by quartile for centers open 12 24 months and for centers open 25+ months; and (b) average enrollment value for each group. We compute each group’s total enrollment by quartile. For each group, we multiply each quartile’s total enrollment by that group’s average enrollment value to estimate total revenue for each group’s quartile. We estimate the average center’s revenue as the sum of these revenue estimates divided by the total number of centers.