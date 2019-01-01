Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A six-figure income can be earned as a literary agent, providing you have a good understanding and knowledge of the publishing industry. You agree to represent authors' works and market the literary works to publishers. Many literary agents will specialize in one or two particular fields of interest, such as business books, children's books, biographies, or how-to books. There are two ways to generate revenues as a literary gent. Literary agents generally receive a 10 percent commission on all work that is successfully marketed to publishers. Many literary agents charge a reading fee to review manuscripts submitted by authors. This reading fee is not a means of getting rich, but simply a method to get paid for extensive amount of time spent reading authors' submissions, as they may submit hundreds of manuscripts on a yearly basis.

