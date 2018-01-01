T-Shirts in a Can

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Designing novelty T-shirts and the can the shirt will be sold in is a very interesting business opportunity to get rolling. The T-shirts can feature jokes, images or messages based on a variety of themes from political humor to children's cartoon caricatures. Once the silk-screening is completed, the T-shirts can be packaged in tin cans that have a slot in the top to serve a second function of a piggy bank. T-shirts in a can make a terrific novelty gift and can be sold to retailers on a wholesale basis or directly to consumers via a sales kiosk or the internet. Furthermore, to keep initial startup costs to a minimum, the silk-screening aspect of the business can be contracted to a local silk-screener as opposed to purchasing the equipment. In addition to selling T-shirts in a can, larger sweatshirts can also be printed with humorous messages and packaged in larger, one-gallon paint cans.

