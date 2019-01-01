Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a taxi cab publication will take some clever negotiations skills to accomplish, but like any new business venture the effort is generally rewarded financially for the determined entrepreneurs that take the initiative. A taxi cab publication is simply a daily or weekly two-page paper that is distributed free of charge for taxi customers to enjoy during their ride. The paper can feature information about the local community, as well as trivia and games. Revenues are earned by selling display-advertising space in the paper to local business owners and professionals. Ideally, the business could be formed as a joint venture with an established printer who can produce the newspaper, while you concentrate on the marketing and sales aspects of the business. Once established and proven successful, the business could easily be expanded by a franchise or licensed-to-operate basis nationally.

