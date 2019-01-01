Trim Carpenter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The home improvement industry is red-hot in North America and shows no signs of cooling off anytime soon, which is great news for entrepreneurs with basic carpentry skills, especially if those skills are utilized in starting a trim service. Trim carpenters install interior windowsills and doorsills, jambs, and casings, as well as baseboard trim and ceiling crown molding. They trim out built-ins like fireplaces, bookcases, and wall niches. For home exteriors, trim carpenters trim out windows, doors, fascia and bargeboards, as well as add decorative trim and gingerbread molding. Rates vary depending on the type of trim being installed, stain or paint requirements, and the total footage installed. Call around to other trim services in your area to find out about current rates.

The Market

In addition to installing trim directly for homeowners, you can also subcontract your services to general contractors, new-home builders, renovation contractors, kitchen and bath installers, flooring installers, and painters.

Needed Equipment

Fortunately, equipment requirements are minimal to get started'a compound miter saw, air compressor, nail gun, ladders, suitable transportation, and basic hand tools.

