Used Baby Equipment

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Baby equipment--such as strollers, bassinets, car seats, cribs, toddler beds, cradles and changing tables--can be very expensive and often out of the financial reach of many new parents. So why not start your own business that specializes in clean, good-quality secondhand equipment for babies. The business can be started for less than $15,000 and can be operated from a small retail store location. You can purchase items from parents and mark them up by at least 100 percent for resale purposes. Likewise, you can also take in items on a consignment basis to reduce business startup costs. This business is ideally suited for a person who has a number of contacts with parents within the community. It'll also be helpful if you're handy--you can purchase a piece of furniture or equipment that isn't in tip-top shape, fix it up and sell it for a lot more. You'll also want to keep a very close eye on this market--you don't want to sell outdated equipment or anything that's been recalled for safety reasons.